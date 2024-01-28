"Good fight champ" - Fans react as Steve Smith stays stranded on 91 as Australia lose to West Indies by eight runs in 2nd Test

Steve Smith starred with the bat for Australia against West Indies but his innings went in vain during Day 4 of the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday (January 28).

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 91 runs off 146 balls, including one six and nine boundaries. However, the remaining batters failed to deliver in the 216-run chase.

With 91 not out, Smith also silenced his critics by finally delivering as an opener in Tests. He had managed scores of 12, 11*, and six in his last three innings while opening the innings in the two-match Test series against WI following David Warner’s retirement.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Steve Smith for his lone fight against the visitors in a nail-biting Test match. One user wrote:

"Windies this is big much needed for test cricket, feels like one of us have won a game what a game and what a champion Shamar Joseph you superstar. Nevertheless good fight champ Steve Smith."

Here are some more reactions:

Steve Smith’s efforts in vain as West Indies beat Australia by eight runs in thriller

An all-round effort with the bat and ball helped the West Indies beat Australia by eight runs in a thriller on Sunday.

Batting first, WI put up 311 in their first innings, thanks to half-centuries each from Joshua Da Silva, Kavem Hodge, and Kevin Sinclair. Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for the Aussies, with figures of 4/82, while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, Australia declared for 289/9 in their first innings despite trailing by 22 runs. Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, and skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with half-centuries apiece. For the visitors, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach bagged four and three wickets, respectively.

In the second innings, West Indies were bundled out for 193 and eventually set up a 216-run target for Australia. Kirk Mckenzie top scored with 41 off 50, while Alick Athanaze and Justin Greaves chipped in their 30s. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon bagged three wickets apiece for Australia.

Chasing 216, Australia were bundled out for 207 in the fourth innings. Apart from Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc got starts but failed to take the hosts past the finish line. Shamar Joseph bagged seven wickets for WI, while Joseph picked up two.

With the win, WI leveled the two-match Test series 1-1. Australia had won the opening Test by 10 wickets. The two teams will next play three ODIs and as many T20Is from February 2 onwards.

Click here to check out the full AUS vs WI 2nd Test scorecards.

