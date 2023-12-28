"Good job we’re going to Abu Dhabi" - Ben Stokes takes a dig at Steve Harmison's scathing remarks on England's Test preparation vs India

England skipper Ben Stokes recently took a jibe at former England speedster Steve Harmison's remarks on the side's preparations for the crucial five-match Test series against India, set to begin on January 25.

On hearing the reports that England were going to arrive in India just three days prior to the first Test, Harmison was baffled and claimed that the visitors deserved to be thumped for their lack of preparation.

Here's what he told TalkSport:

"If England go in 3 days before, they deserve to get beat 5-0. They really do. I'm an old man, that is what they are going to say, the times have changed, the game has changed, but I tell you, preparation has not changed. You can't go into India underprepared.

"In fact, you cannot go India overprepared as well, you can be in India for six weeks before and still not be prepared for that first Test."

Harmison further added:

"I would love to know what Pietersen, Strauss, Cook, in that great side, the only side that has won there in 2012, what they would think when they hear that England will go to India like three days before the series. I think they would laugh at you."

However, Ben Stokes took to X and hit back at Steve Harmison's comments claiming that England were heading to Abu Dhabi for a camp specifically to work on India's spin trial. He posted:

"Good job we’re going to Abu Dhabi for a training camp before we go to India for even more training before that 1st test then isn’t it."

Expand Tweet

India series could be Ben Stokes and co.'s toughest examination

The 'Bazball ideology' under Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum has tasted a lot of success at home and even away to Pakistan. However, many have maintained that India will be their toughest exam and it certainly is the case as they are unlikely to get flat batting tracks.

The quality of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and others on tracks that will turn could be the 'final frontier' in terms of Bazball's goal.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App