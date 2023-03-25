“Got back home at 2 am and at 5 am was back on the ground” - Sarfaraz Khan reacts to Gavaskar’s ‘fashion show' comment

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has reacted to the backing he received from Sunil Gavaskar over his non-inclusion in the Indian team due to fitness concerns. He asserted that his fitness is up to the mark, adding that after Mumbai’s last Ranji Trophy match this season, he got home at 2 am and was back on the ground at 5 am.

Sarfaraz, 25, has failed to earn a national call-up despite stupendous performances in domestic cricket over the last two to three seasons. In 37 first-class matches so far, he has smashed 3505 runs at an average of 79.65, with 13 hundreds and nine fifties.

After Sarfaraz was ignored for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, Gavaskar was among those who were very vocal in his criticism of selectors. In his witty manner, he said that if selectors are looking to pick models for the team, they should go to fashion shows.

Reacting to Gavaskar’s statement in his support, Sarfaraz told SportsYaari that there are no issues with his fitness. He elaborated:

"I just heard that a while ago (Gavaskar’s comment). I was busy playing the Ranji Trophy so I saw it in the morning itself all that he had to say. See fitness is obviously important, and I try my best. When our last Ranji Trophy match got over, I got back home at 2 am in the night and at 5 am was back on the ground.

“So my ground fitness is up to the mark and when it comes to running and all, I try and get the most out of it during Ranji or IPL. DC recently conducted a fitness camp in Delhi for 14 days. Whatever we have in our hand, we do it.”

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Sarfaraz Khan has joined Delhi Capitals team ahead of IPL 2023. Sarfaraz Khan has joined Delhi Capitals team ahead of IPL 2023. https://t.co/QP86O6MYfB

Sarfaraz was picked up by Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 auction for his base price of ₹20 lakh.

“Don't mind waiting a bit longer but key is to sustain this form” - Sarfaraz Khan

During the interaction, the aggressive right-handed batter also stated that he is willing to wait for his India call-up.

However, he added that the key for him is to sustain his form. He also compared his situation with Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who also had to wait a long time before making his international debut. Sarfaraz said:

"I am concentrating on the form that I am currently in, making sure I continue it for as long as possible. I'm doing this because when you lose your form, it doesn't come back that easily. Often it happens that a player earns a late call-up. Take Suryakumar Yadav for example. He is a great friend; we keep talking to each other about skills and we both play strong sweep shots.

"So like he too got a late start, he is in good form. So I too don't mind waiting a bit longer but key is to sustain this form.”

Apart from first-class cricket, Sarfaraz has also featured in 26 List A games and 84 T20s, scoring 469 and 1071 runs, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes