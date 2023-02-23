"Got to take those catches when you want to win" - Harmanpreet Kaur rues poor fielding after Australia knock out India

Harmanpreet Kaur rued poor fielding as Team India crashed out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals after losing to Australia by five runs in Cape Town on Thursday, February 24.

The Women in Blue dropped a couple of catches, with Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney making India pay for the dropped chances. Mooney scored 54 while the Aussie skipper remained unbeaten on 49 runs. The Indian fielders also leaked a lot of runs as Australia posted 172/4 in their 20 overs. It has been a similar problem for India that has plagued the team over the last few years.

Harmanpreet noted that they need to hold onto the catches if they have to win knockout games.

"We gave those easy catches away," she said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "Got to take those when you want to win. We misfielded. We can only learn from these lessons and not repeat the mistakes."

In reply, India were down and out, losing three wickets for just 28 runs in 3.4 overs. But Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet stitched together a 69-run partnership to put the momentum back in their side's favor.

However, a couple of wickets, including the skipper's unlucky run-out, put the defending champions back in the contest. Australia didn't lose their grip from there on and won the game to make it to their seventh T20 World Cup final.

The senior all-rounder couldn't believe her eyes and reckoned that she didn't expect to lose from there.

"Can't be unluckier than this to get that momentum back when me and Jemi were batting. And to lose after that, we didn't expect this today. The way I got runout, can't be unluckier than that," she continued.

"Even though we didn't play to our strengths, we reached the semis" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Despite another knockout exit at the biggest event, Harmanpreet Kaur was content with how her players fought in the tournament, playing their natural game.

"Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed about fighting till the last ball. The result didn't go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament. Happy to see them play their natural game. Even though we didn't play to our strengths, we reached the semis," she concluded.

Indian players will next be seen in action in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, which will get underway on March 4.

Also Read: "Markram supremacy kicking off" - Fans react as SunRisers Hyderabad name Proteas batter as skipper for IPL 2023

Poll : 0 votes