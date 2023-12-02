"Got to use it as motivation and hunger" - Jos Buttler looking forward to ODI series in Caribbean after disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign

England skipper Jos Buttler hopes to use the 2023 World Cup loss as a driving force to push himself and the team to do better in the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

Contrary to expectations, England had a forgettable 2023 World Cup campaign and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. The team managed only three wins in nine matches and endured a collective batting failure up until their last two league matches.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the first ODI against the West Indies on December 3rd, Buttler said, as quoted by The Guardian:

"I’ve got to use it as motivation and hunger to push myself and the team forward. I’ve got to go into the rest of my career making sure I use that as a positive experience. It’s a huge disappointment but it doesn’t define me as a person or my whole career. I’ll just use it as something to make sure I look forward now and enjoy the challenges ahead."

The selectors are already looking to the future as they named a new-look squad to tour the Caribbean. The likes of Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood have not made the cut.

"There’s always something to look forward to" - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Buttler spoke further about his perspective on life, which has enabled him to move on from England's disappointing World Cup campaign. The 33-year-old added:

"I’m at the stage of my life and career where I have got good perspective. I get home and have got two children who don’t really care about the World Cup. I’m a very proud guy and have disappointments, but life moves on, the world moves pretty fast. There’s always something to look forward to. It’s never as bad as you think it is, and it’s never as good as you think it is."

With England also the defending champions ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in June, the Lancashire cricketer will be keen to get things back on track.