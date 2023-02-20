"Great dinner, great conversations and a great evening"- Sunil Gavaskar catches up Delhi boys of 1983 WC win at Kapil Dev's home

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar celebrated India's Test win against Australia in Delhi by having dinner with his 1983 World Cup-winning teammates at captain Kapil Dev's home.

Gavaskar posted a picture from their get together on Instagram and wrote that he felt great to catch up with the 'Delhi boys' of the 1983 World Cup triumph. Ravi Shastri, Sunil Valson, Madan Lal and Kirti Azad were also present at Kapil's house along with the Little Master.

"Wonderful to catch up with the Delhi boys of the ‘83 World Cup team at skipper Kapil’s home. Celebrated India’s win in the Delhi Test. Great dinner, great conversations and a great evening," Gavaskar captioned the photo on Instagram.

While Sunil Gavaskar is among the greatest batters in cricket history, his performance in the 1983 World Cup was not the best. He played six matches in that mega event, scoring just 59 runs at an average of less than 10.

The Little Master retired from international cricket a few years after the World Cup and now works as a commentator. He is part of the commentary box for the ongoing India vs. Australia Test series.

Can India repeat Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Co.'s heroics in 2023?

India have yet to win an ICC tournament since 2013

Team India will have an opportunity to win the World Cup exactly 40 years after their maiden triumph at the mega event later this year. India will play host to the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with the tournament expected to be played in the months of October and November.

Given how Rohit Sharma's men have performed in ODI matches played so far this year, it should not be a surprise if they end up winning the upcoming World Cup.

It will be exciting to see how the Men in Blue perform on the grand stage as they look to end a decade-long run without an ICC trophy. They will also be gunning to lift the World Cup after falling in the semifinals in each of the previous two editions.

