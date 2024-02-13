"Great news for Delhi fans in IPL" - Fans erupt as David Warner slams 81 off 49 balls in AUS vs WI 3rd T20I

David Warner starred with the bat for Australia against West Indies in the third T20I in Perth on Monday, February 13, but it eventually went in vain as the visitors won the game by 37 runs.

Chasing 221, the left-hander slammed 81 runs off 49 balls at a strike rate of 165.31, with three sixes and nine boundaries. He shared a half-century partnership each with skipper Mitchell Marsh and Aaron Hardie for the first and third wickets, respectively.

With the knock, Warner also became the only second Australian after former skipper Aaron Finch (3,120) to score 3,000 runs in T20Is. The senior batter also completed 12,000 runs in T20s, joining the likes of Alex Hales (12089), Kieron Pollard (12625), Shoaib Malik (13096) and Chris Gayle (14562) among players with 12,000 or more runs.

The 37-year-old Warner, who recently retired from Tests and ODIs, had returned with sores of 70 (36) and 22 (19), respectively, in the first two T20Is against the West Indies.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded David Warner for his heroics with the bat against the visitors. One user wrote:

"81 runs from just 49 balls, he has been in some terrific form in this series, great news for Delhi fans in IPL & World Cup."

“I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there” – David Warner

David Warner recently confirmed that he would bid adieu to international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United States of America and the West Indies in June later this year. He was quoted as saying by India Today:

“Feel great and refreshed, I’m pumped. I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there and it’s a good journey we’ve got going for the next six months. Pretty much the same squad going to New Zealand, so it’s important we win there as well.”

David Warner will next be in action during the three-match T20I series in New Zealand, which starts in Wellington on February 21.

