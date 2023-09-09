"Greatest all format opener of this generation" - Fans react as David Warner smashes 85-ball century in 2nd ODI vs South Africa

Australian opener David Warner returned to form in style with a magnificent century in the second ODI against South Africa on Saturday (September 9) at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. The veteran batter scored 106 runs in 93 balls to set up a great platform for his side.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Travis Head (64) came out all guns blazing to give a brisk start to the visitors along with David Warner. Australia raced off to 109 in just 11.5 overs before Andile Phehlukwayo cleaned up Head.

After playing second fiddle till then, Warner took the aggressor role from his departing opening partner and steered his side ahead. He looked in great rhythm from the outset and played with a positive intent.

As soon as the southpaw brought up his 20th ODI hundred in 85 balls, he celebrated enthusiastically in his trademark way by jumping in the air. He eventually departed in the 33rd over after helping his side reach a dominant position.

Warner's latest knock has given reassurance to fans who were concerned about his form leading up to the upcoming ODI World Cup. They also heaped praise on him for becoming the opener with the most centuries in international cricket, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar.

Here are some of the best reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter):

He well and truly warrants being picked in that World Cup squad and the starting XI: Adam Gilchrist on David Warner

Former Australian opener Adam Gilchrist recently put his weight behind David Warner and opined that he is a certainty in the Australian playing XI for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. He said:

“You don’t take (Warner) if you’re not going to start with him and open with him. He well and truly warrants being picked in that World Cup squad and the starting XI. He’s a World Cup winner. I think his knowledge and experience in India will be vitally important to the Aussies doing well,” he told AAP.

He added:

“He doesn’t mind being backed into a corner. That’s probably not the way he always wants it to play out but he knows how to throw a counter-punch here and there.