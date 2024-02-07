"Greatest load of bollocks ever written" - Ian Chappell slams 'Spirit of Cricket' debates

Former Australian batter Ian Chappell has criticized the 'Spirit of Cricket' theories as "the greatest load of bollocks". He said if cricketers simply played to the laws of the game, they won't need any other "crap".

The undefined 'spirit' has been in debate again of late. In the Under-19 World Cup, England batter Hamza Shaikh was given out 'Obstructing the Field' against Zimbabwe when he picked up the ball from the pitch after playing the shot.

Hours later, in the Sheffield Shield, the Australian domestic competition, a batter was given not-out despite using his bat to stop a throw at his stumps after playing a shot. Instead, the bowler was criticized for 'stooping' low for a wicket.

"I don't take any notice of people talking about 'spirit of cricket' because 'spirit of cricket' to me, is rubbish," Chappell told Wide World of Sports. "What's wrong with the laws of the game? If you play to the laws of the game, you don't need the rest of the crap. Try another term because that's the greatest load of bollocks ever written."

Under cricket's laws 37.4 and 37.1, respectively, both above-mentioned incidents are illegal.

"If you're given out like the English batsman, you're out" - Ian Chappell

Law 37.4 states that a batter is 'out' if they attempt to pass the ball back to a fielder without the fielding side's consent. But following Shaikh's dismissal, several former cricketers and pundits felt Zimbabwe did something wrong. Stuart Broad even said Shaikh was doing the fielding side 'a favor' by giving the ball back.

Chappell said in this regard:

"If you're batting and it's rolling to the stumps and you stop it with your foot, do not touch it with your hand. If you touch it with your hand, whatever happens to you, should happen. If you're given out like the English batsman, you're out. See you later. All this bollocks about asking the fielders. It's bollocks!"

Chappell played 75 Tests and 16 ODIs for Australia.

