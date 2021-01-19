"Greatest victory in the history of Indian cricket!" - Twitter erupts as Team India breach the Gabba fortress

History has been made as Team India have pulled off a miraculous win at the Gabba to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

The visitors chased down a daunting target of 328 on day five and handed Australia their first defeat at the venue in 32 years.

A win for the ages for so many reasons. Incredible #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/KRg6X2gRoC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021

Left-hander Rishabh Pant was the star of the chase with an unbeaten 89, while Cheteshwar Pujara was incredible with his resilient half-century.

Young Shubman Gill at the top of the order was the highest scorer for the visitors, getting a brilliant 91.

Twitterati hails Team India for an unbelievable series win

Nobody had given this injury-ravaged Team India a chance to stage a comeback in this Test series following their humiliating loss at the Adelaide Oval.

Thus, fans on Twitter lauded the Indian team and expressed how proud they were feeling after this historic series win. Here is what they had to say:

This series contains everything A hearbreak, courageous comback, resilience and motivation to win even in impossible circumstances. Any OTT subscription is irrelevant now. #INDvsAUS #NeverGiveUp #gaaba #testmatch @BCCI #brisbanetest — shaileshdilse (@RahinjShailesh) January 19, 2021

Wow .. That has to go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest Test victory of all time !! Egg on my face over here in the UK .. but I love to see character & skill .. India have it in abundance .. btw @RealShubmanGill & @RishabhPant17 are future superstars ! #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 19, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara took around 15 blows on his body.

Is that blood& flesh or pure concrete over your body?

"The Wall" of the New India. 🇮🇳❤️✨#INDvsAUS — Arghya Acharya (@ArghyaAcharya7) January 19, 2021

Well Records are set to be broken and thats what our INDIAN TEAM did. Beating Australia at the ground where they were undefeated since last 32 years. You beaut @RishabhPant17 @Sundarwashi5 @imShard @cheteshwar1 @RealShubmanGill

GOOSEBUMPS MOMENT❤#INDvsAUS #GabbaTest #Yess — Siddarth Gautam (@siddwayyz) January 19, 2021

I ncredible

N ational

D ominance

I n

A ustralia



Possibly the greatest victory in the history of Indian Cricket 🏏



After 36 all out, to a series win by 2-1 is the biggest comeback I have seen in my entire life#INDvsAUS — anik sharma (@aniksharma3) January 19, 2021

This is Greatest ever overseas win by India

Batting against best pace attack in world without kohli and after that nightmare collapse.

Bowling with backup bowlers who may haven't dreamt of playing test for India.

Let it sink in, Freakyyy#INDvsAUS#BorderGavaskarTrophy — Mohit Kumar🇮 🇳 (@mohitkumar8055) January 19, 2021

What a historical moment for #TeamIndia. Congratulations to the entire team for this incredible achievement!



Let the flag fly high.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/rJDyIqdfH0 — Prajakt Prasadrao Tanpure (@prajaktdada) January 19, 2021

From 36 all out & 0-1 down,injuries,racism,no kohli,new capatain,immature players to breaching the 32-year old unbreached #Gabba Fortress.



Ladies & gentlemen,we've just witnessed the greatest series in the history of test cricket....!!!!#INDvsAUS#Cricket#AUSvsIND #pant — Piyush Nandre (@nandrepiyush9) January 19, 2021

Requiring another 324 runs on day five to win the Gabba Test, Team India needed a good start from their openers.

However, they lost Rohit Sharma early in the day. This could have hugely dented the hopes of the visitors, given the attacking brand of cricket Rohit played.

However, Shubman Gill got together with Cheteshwar Pujara and stabilized the Indian innings. The duo added 114 runs for the second wicket before the youngster perished for a well-made 91.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a fine cameo of 24, but it was the partnership between Pujara and Rishabh Pant that gave Team India genuine hope of chasing down the target.

Pat Cummins made the second new ball talk and dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara first, followed by Mayank Agarwal.

However, another crucial partnership between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Australians.

Pant brought up the winning moment by smashing the ball down the ground for a boundary as Team India chased down the target with three wickets in hand.

The Gabba fortress was finally breached and the depleted visitors stunned the hosts to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.