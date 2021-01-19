"Greatest victory in the history of Indian cricket!" - Twitter erupts as Team India breach the Gabba fortress

History has been made as Team India have pulled off a miraculous win at the Gabba to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
The visitors chased down a daunting target of 328 on day five and handed Australia their first defeat at the venue in 32 years.
Left-hander Rishabh Pant was the star of the chase with an unbeaten 89, while Cheteshwar Pujara was incredible with his resilient half-century.
Young Shubman Gill at the top of the order was the highest scorer for the visitors, getting a brilliant 91.
Twitterati hails Team India for an unbelievable series win
Nobody had given this injury-ravaged Team India a chance to stage a comeback in this Test series following their humiliating loss at the Adelaide Oval.
Thus, fans on Twitter lauded the Indian team and expressed how proud they were feeling after this historic series win. Here is what they had to say:
Requiring another 324 runs on day five to win the Gabba Test, Team India needed a good start from their openers.
However, they lost Rohit Sharma early in the day. This could have hugely dented the hopes of the visitors, given the attacking brand of cricket Rohit played.
However, Shubman Gill got together with Cheteshwar Pujara and stabilized the Indian innings. The duo added 114 runs for the second wicket before the youngster perished for a well-made 91.
Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a fine cameo of 24, but it was the partnership between Pujara and Rishabh Pant that gave Team India genuine hope of chasing down the target.
Pat Cummins made the second new ball talk and dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara first, followed by Mayank Agarwal.
However, another crucial partnership between Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Australians.
Pant brought up the winning moment by smashing the ball down the ground for a boundary as Team India chased down the target with three wickets in hand.
The Gabba fortress was finally breached and the depleted visitors stunned the hosts to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.Published 19 Jan 2021, 14:20 IST