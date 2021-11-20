“A cleanskin, who always bowls his heart out” - Greg Chappell backs Pat Cummins as Australia’s new Test captain

Australian legend Greg Chappell has thrown his weight behind Pat Cummins as the Test team looks for a new leader in the wake of Tim Paine’s unceremonious exit ahead of the Ashes. Chappell described Cummins as a “cleanskin” and a “resilient” character.

Australian cricket was rocked by yet another controversy on Friday when Paine quit Test captaincy in the wake of a sexting scandal. The 36-year-old sent lewd messages to a co-worker in 2017.

Writing in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell pointed out that Paine came into the job in the aftermath of a scandal. Now, his successor will be doing the same. Backing Cummins, he said:

“The fortunate thing is that in Pat Cummins, they have an excellent candidate, ready to go. I expect Cummins to be announced as the 47th Australian men’s Test captain. Like Paine before him, Cummins will be required to not merely lead the team but again rebuild faith in the role and Australian cricket.”

The former Australian skipper further opined that Cummins prefers to let his cricket do the talking, which makes him a good candidate to take over the leadership role. He elaborated:

“Pat is extremely intelligent, an outstanding player and has an excellent cricket brain, so is ideal for the role. Besides, he is not lippy, preferring the bat and ball to do the talking. Naturally athletic, a terrific fielder with a rocket arm, I expect him to improve in leaps and bounds as a batter with the responsibility of captaincy. He is easily the world’s best No.8 batter currently, but capable of batting a notch higher.”

Chappell further wrote in praise of the tall fast bowler:

“Crowds love him and see him for what he is – a cleanskin, who always bowls his heart out for Australia and a resilient chap who has overcome injury challenges with sheer perseverance, dedication and dint of character.”

SEN 1116 @1116sen Pat Cummins says he's ready as he'll ever be to captain Australia. Pat Cummins says he's ready as he'll ever be to captain Australia. https://t.co/SzNpgsapwi

Cummins was part of Australia’s T20 World Cup 2021-winning squad. He claimed only five wickets in seven games but bowled a brilliant spell at the death in the semis against Pakistan. He was economical in the final as well.

“Cummins will have to learn to use himself judiciously” - Greg Chappell

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda



Thoughts? 👀



#Australia #TestCricket Harsha Bhogle says Australia might have to appoint Steve Smith as the captain of the Australian Men's Test team as he feels the workload of Pat Cummins needs to be managed.Thoughts? 👀 Harsha Bhogle says Australia might have to appoint Steve Smith as the captain of the Australian Men's Test team as he feels the workload of Pat Cummins needs to be managed.Thoughts? 👀#Australia #TestCricket https://t.co/EvovsRlTUD

Chappell opined that managing workload would be one of Cummins’ biggest challenges. The fast bowler represents Australia in all three formats.

Speaking of the same, the 73-year-old wrote:

“My biggest fear? The workload, which could preclude him playing a full, five-Test series, without a rest. So, it would be interesting to see who is appointed as his deputy. Cummins will also have to learn to use himself judiciously and neither over-bowl nor under-bowl. It is imperative that the seniors in the team advise him, in a timely manner.”

The former Aussie captain does not think inexperience of leading should be an issue for Cummins as he has the likes of David Warner to help him. Chappell elaborated:

“Obviously, there is a question mark about his lack of captaincy experience, but there are enough old hands around him to help when required. For instance, David Warner has been an outstanding captain of his Twenty20 franchise in the high-pressure cauldron of the IPL, and even led them to a tournament win, so he can be depended upon to contribute constructively.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The first challenge for the new Australian Test captain will be The Ashes, which will begin with the first Test in Brisbane from December 8.

Edited by Samya Majumdar