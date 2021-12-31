"Not much point blaming the hapless Joe Root for all the ills of English cricket" - Greg Chappell

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell recently said that the English cricket domestic structure is to blame for the team's humiliating Ashes series loss, not the players or management. Chappell called for the England Cricket Board (ECB) to acknowledge the loopholes in the process and to take remedial measures.

Australia demolished England in a record 11 days across three Tests to retain the Ashes urn. Joe Root and Co. crashed to 68 in their second innings in the must-win third Test at the MCG. Additionally, the visitors are at risk of suffering another whitewash Down Under.

Writing in his column for The Age, Greg Chappell stated that England will not benefit from blaming Joe Root and believes they have to ponder on improving their domestic structure. Chappell wrote:

"There is not much point blaming the hapless Joe Root for all the ills of English cricket. His resignation or sacking will not make an iota of difference to the quality or quantum of players available or worthy of Test honors."

Chappell continued:

"Instead, England have to take a long, hard look at their structure and decide whether they want to excel at the long form of our game or merely delight in the gimmickry and shenanigans of their various short-form circuses, supposedly catering to the box office."

Several experts have blamed the ECB for prioritizing white-ball over red-ball cricket. Veteran seam bowler James Anderson underlined the need to restore the balance between the two formats.

As for Root, he has shouldered the burden of their batting unit throughout the year while his on-field tactics have come into question.

"The country that invented cricket cannot languish anymore" - Greg Chappell

Chappell highlighted that England's current team have become victims of a faulty system. Urging the ECB to pull up their socks to arrest their slide, the 73-year-old added:

"The current English team is a result and reflection of the shortcomings of its system. The ECB has to acknowledge that and start remedial action. Failure is not an option. The country that invented cricket cannot languish anymore and be its widely scorned, perennial underperformers. The English public deserves much better of its cricket board."

With the series already decided, England only have pride to play for. They will look to gain some valuable World Test Championship points in the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar