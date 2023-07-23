GT20 Canada 2023: How did the international players fare in Vancouver Knights vs Mississauga Panthers, Match 4 of Global T20 Canada?

In the fourth match of the Global T20 Canada 2023, Vancouver Knights edged past Mississauga Panthers on the final delivery to win by five wickets.

Batting first, the Panthers struggled against Knights Bowlers. Corbin Bosch dismissed Tom Cooper on the first ball of the match and then three wickets fell in quick succession. The Panthers found themselves at 35 for 4 at the end of eight overs.

Chris Gayle and Azam Khan joined hands to construct a partnership for the Panthers. The aggressive duo added 103 runs for the fifth wicket. Azam Khan departed for a 35-ball 64, while Gayle made 61. They helped Panthers reach 158 for 6 in their 20 overs.

In return, the Knights lost Vriitya Aravind early to Usman Qadir. Fakhar Zaman and Rassie van der Dussen played cameos to keep the scoreboard ticking. However, the star of the night was Harsh Thakar. He remained unbeaten on 75 and helped the Knights record their first win of the tournament. The team moves to the fourth spot on the table.

Chris Gayle (MP)

Chris Gayle was one of the top scorers for Mississauga Panthers today. When the team lost four wickets cheaply, the 'Universe Boss' smashed four boundaries and three sixes in 55 deliveries.

Shoaib Malik (MP)

Shoaib Malik could not contribute big today. The Panthers captain made 6 (14) while batting at number five. He also bowled an over, giving away seven runs.

Azam Khan (MP)

Azam Khan was the main reason for the Mississauga Panthers' recovery in the first innings. The Pakistan keeper smashed 64 runs from 34 deliveries. His knock had eight fours and three sixes. Despite losing wickets, he did not change his approach and smashed the ball all over the park to lead the innings from the front.

James Neesham (MP)

James Neesham could not contribute with the bat today. He made an unbeaten 5 (5) while batting in the lower order. However, the Kiwi all-rounder was decent with the ball. He opened the bowling for the Panthers and gave away just 26 runs while dismissing Ravinderpal Singh.

Usman Qadir (MP)

Usman Qadir scored a boundary on the only delivery he faced today. With the ball, he dismissed his compatriot Fakhar Zaman and ended with figures of 1 for 27.

Fakhar Zaman (VK)

Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for Vancouver Knights and gathered 23 runs from 25 deliveries. The knock had two boundaries and a six. Fakhar Zaman will be keen to convert his stars to a big score in the future games.

Rassie van der Dussen (VK)

Rassie van der Dussen, who scored a half-century in the last game, notched up 31 runs from 22 deliveries today. The knock included one four and two sixes. The Knights captain built a good partnership with Harsh Thakar that laid the platform for the chase.

Fabian Allen (VK)

Fabian Allen did not bowl today and made an unbeaten three runs in the second innings. This is the second consecutive match where Allen stayed unbeaten while batting in the lower order.