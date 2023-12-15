"Guidelines and regulations are in place for good reason" - Nick Hockley weighs in on Usman Khawaja's row over shoes

Cricket Australia Chief Nick Hockley has weighed in on the recent controversy involving Usman Khawaja's desire to wear shoes to support Palestine amid their ongoing conflict against Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Hockley expressed support for every Australian player's personal beliefs but maintained that ICC regulations must be abided by.

Ahead of the 1st Test against Pakistan in Perth, Khawaja attracted plenty of eyeballs by wearing shoes, with slogans of 'Freedom is a human right" and "All lives are equal' and planned to sport the same for the opening game. However, the ICC disallowed him from wearing it, but the 36-year-old vowed to challenge the regulations.

Speaking to SEN on Friday, the 46-year-old reckons the ICC rules are non-negotiable when it comes to international cricket.

"Absolutely we want to support all our players who feel strongly about certain things to express themselves. But when you're playing cricket for your country, when you're out there representing your country, I think those (ICC) guidelines and regulations are in place for good reason."

Having been prevented by the apex body of the sport from wearing the 'non-compliant' shoes, Khawaja was spotted with a black armband on Day 1 in Perth.

"It's something we'll sit down next week and talk through" - Nick Hockley

Hockley suggested that even if the regulations are to be reversed, it needs to be done in a level-headed manner and vowed to discuss the matter with Khawaja after the 1st Test. He added:

"The main thing is there are processes available but it needs to be done in the right way and with due lead time. It's about precedence and about having some level of control.

"If you did get into a situation where people were putting forward things that are inappropriate, then you don't have control. Everyone's now really focused on the cricket and it's something we'll sit down next week and talk through. That's best done outside of a Test match."

As for the match, the veteran opener made 41 in the 1st innings of the Test before Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed him.