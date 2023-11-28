Guwahati weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Australia 3rd T20I?

With the series potentially on the line, Australia will square off against Team India in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. The Men in Blue currently lead 2-0 in the five-match affair.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, the young Indian side have fired on all cylinders in the first two games. The batting has been clinical, with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Rinku Singh being in fine form. While Mukesh Kumar has earned plaudits for his death-bowling prowess, Prasidh Krishna has shown signs of getting back to rhythm.

Riding high on confidence after their 44-run win in Thiruvananthapuram in the second ODI, India will look to seal the series today.

Australia, meanwhile, struggled in the second T20I after their top-order batters failed to stitch together partnerships. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade showed some sparks but it wasn't enough to take the team over the line.

The Aussies, known for playing their best cricket when their back is against the wall, will be desperate to bounce back in Guwahati to keep the series alive.

The plot is set for an exciting contest and the weather also looks pleasant, best-suited for a game of cricket. The temperature will hover between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius, with the wind blowing at seven km/h.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain at all in Guwahati on Friday. Thus, a full 40-over game is expected at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. However, the air quality in Guwahati has been deemed 'very unhealthy' by Accuweather.

"It reminded me of someone" - Suryakumar Yadav on Rinku Singh's finishing exploits

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav indirectly hinted that Rinku Singh's ability to finish games reminded him of former captain MS Dhoni. The comments came after the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rinku's stock has been on the rise since IPL 2023. The southpaw has carried his form in international cricket and has looked in stellar touch in the ongoing series as well. He smashed an unbeaten 22 off 14 deliveries in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam and followed it up with a quickfire 31* off only nine balls in the last game.

Suryakumar said after Men in Blue's 44-run win in the second ODI:

'When I saw Rinku come in to bat in the last game, the composure he showed was brilliant. It reminded me of someone. Everyone knows the answer.”

