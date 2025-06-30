"Guys have come out of a long IPL season" - Team India assistant coach reveals reason behind interesting practice tactic for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate revealed the reason behind an interesting practice tactic for the Tests against England. India are in England for a five-match Test series.

The visitors have been using an interesting tactic during practice. The fast bowlers have been practising with both the red ball and the white ball. Most guys in the team have come out of a long IPL season before the Test series. Hence, Ryan ten Doeschate revealed that this tactic is being used to detoxify the bowlers from habits inculcated during the white-ball season.

He said that to avoid getting those habits into the Test cricket, the Indian pacers are using this tool as a method to get the basics right during practice.

"It's not a new thing. All the ball manufacturers make those balls. We talk about detoxing the bowlers, just getting the very basics right. And that's the easiest way to give you an indication. Guys have come out of a long IPL season and the filthy habits of that cricket. We don't want that creeping into Test cricket. So Morne (Morkel) and the bowlers just use that tool just to make sure the basic fundamentals are in place. We've been using it for the last two weeks," he explained. (via Times Now)

The second Test of the five-match series is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With England having won the first Test in Leeds, the visitors are 0-1 down in the series.

A tough challenge for India as they look at bounce back at Edgbaston with poor record

India will face a tough challenge as they look to bounce back at Edgbaston and level the series at one apiece. While bouncing back from an opening defeat is not an easy task, the visitors' record at Edgbaston in the format adds to it.

they have played eight Tests at the venue so far and have faced defeat on seven occasions with just one draw. The last time they played a Test at this venue was in 2022, which was the fifth and rescheduled game of the 2021 series. They ended up losing by seven wickets.

Being 0-1 down after the opening Test in Leeds, India will be under pressure to make a comeback. To do so, they will have to break their winless streak at Edgbaston and create history with their first-ever Test win at the venue.

