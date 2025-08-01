"Had he been playing for India, he would have been dropped"- Former batter makes huge remark on Ben Duckett on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja has slammed Ben Duckett's innings on Day 2 at The Oval in the ongoing Test against England on Friday. He said that had the batter been playing for India and got out the way he did, he would have been dropped. The England opening batter fell trying to play the reverse scoop to Akash Deep to give the pacer his first wicket of the innings.

The southpaw made an entertaining 43 off 38 balls to help his side get off to a blazing start in their first innings. Jadeja said on the Sony Sports Network,

"The way Duckett got out, had he been playing for India, he would have been dropped. That would have been the fine on him."

Jadeja also said that he was surprised by Akash Deep's reaction after he dismissed Duckett on Friday, August 1. He felt that it was the southpaw who had gifted his wicket, and the bowler didn't need to do much. He also added that the game is currently played with numbers in mind, with little thought put on whether the bowler deserved the wicket or not. He said:

"When the celebration was happening, I didn't understand what he was sledging him about. The situation was that on a seaming wicket, they had 94 runs on the board in 10 overs. You had conceded 40 runs in five overs, and the wicket that you took, you didn't take that scalp; it was the batter who got himself out. I was surprised by his reaction when he got the wicket".

"Seeing this reaction, you realise that the game is running on numbers because you got the wicket, and so, you think, 'I am the king'. How did you get it? When did you get it? Did I deserve the wicket or not? There is no focus on those factors," Jadeja said.

Ashish Nehra believes that Akash Deep doesn't deserve a fine for his celebration on Day 2 at The Oval

After dismissing Ben Duckett for 43 on Day 2, Akash Deep was seen putting his arm around the southpaw and exchanging a few words with him. He was eventually separated by KL Rahul.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra felt that there was no reason for the match referee to fine the pacer for the celebration. He also felt there may have been an incident or two between the two players, which may have prompted that reaction.

"This was not a send-off. I don't think the match referee should fine Akash Deep. I don't know why he would fine him".

"It could be that in the last four Tests, we are unaware sitting here whether these two players were not friends, whether there was some talk going on between them which could have brought out the reaction from Akash Deep," Nehra said on the Sony Sports Network.

Duckett's wicket was Akash Deep's solitary scalp in England's first innings, which saw them get bowled out for 247, taking a lead of 23 runs. At the time of writing, India were 46/1 in 10 overs, having taken a 23-run lead in their innings.

