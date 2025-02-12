"Hadds suggested maybe I was pregnant": Alyssa Healy dismisses speculation as Mitchell Starc opts out of Champions Trophy 2025

Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy has played down ex-cricketer Brad Haddin's suggestions that she might be pregnant after the Australian fast bowler opted out of Champions Trophy 2025. Healy, who captains the Australian women's cricket team, also revealed that she hasn't spoken to her husband yet about withdrawing from the tournament.

With Australia finalizing their squad for the eight-team event on February 12, Wednesday, the left-arm speedster mysteriously withdrew from the competition, citing personal reasons to the selectors. The New South Welshman did play in the preceding two-Test series but decided not to feature in the subsequent two ODIs against Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy.

Speaking at the Willow Talk podcast during a recent appearance, Healy said she and Starc are fine and said she is yet to find out the reason for him pulling out of the squad. The 34-year-old said, as quoted by nine.com.au:

Trending

"Don't look at me, I don't know, I haven't asked him yet. He'll be right. He went to Sri Lanka… and did that leg of the tour. He's fine, everyone. I'm fine, more importantly. Hadds [Brad Haddin] suggested that maybe I was pregnant but I can guarantee that I'm not. We're fine. Move on."

Healy, who also leads the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL), will miss the 2025 edition due to a stress injury in her right foot.

Mitchell Starc joins Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh in pulling out of Champions Trophy 2025

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: Getty)

Starc, meanwhile, joined Australia's first-choice ODI players Pat Cummins (ankle injury), Josh Hazlewood (hip injury) and Mitchell Marsh (lower-back injury) in pulling out of the showpiece event. As a result, the two-time winners are without their first-choice bowling attack for the competition.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis also added to their woes by retiring from ODIs despite earning a selection.

Led by Steve Smith, the Men in Yellow began their preparations for the Champions Trophy preparations on a disappointing note, losing a low-scoring contest to Sri Lanka by 49 runs in the first of the two ODIs in Colombo on Wednesday. They only have one more ODI to play before the eight-team competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️