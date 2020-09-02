Haider Ali is a better white-ball batsman than Babar Azam: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar feels that 19-year-old Haider Ali is a better batsman than Babar Azam, as far as white-ball cricket is concerned. Akhtar congratulated Haider on a fantastic T20I debut against England and stated that he had the talent to become one of Pakistan's greatest players.

Shoaib Akhtar also opined that finally the team selection was done right and the Pakistan team reaped the rewards by beating England by 5 runs. Akhtar stated that this backing of young players like Haider must continue for Pakistan to become a force to be reckoned with in cricket.

“Haider Ali is at par or even better than Babar Azam in white-ball cricket because he has the talent. Today you backed the right talent and he [Haider] proved you right,” Shoaib Akhtar said on his youtube channel.

“Very well done Haider Ali, you have done a marvellous job. You are a future star and these are exactly the kind of players we need to build,” he added.

Babar Azam must work on incresing his strike-rate while batting: Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar believes that Babar Azam needs to improve his strike-rate in T20 cricket.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam opens the innings for Pakistan in T20 cricket. Shoaib Akhtar believes that it is important for him to take advantage of the field restrictions in the powerplay and score some quick runs.

However, Azam was able to score only 21 runs off 18 balls in the final T20I, mustering a strike-rate of only 116.67. Shoaib Akhtar pointed out that this was a regular occurence with Azam and he has work on this.

“Babar Azam’s strike rate is an issue which he needs to resolve. When he comes in to bat, we need his strike rate to be above 150,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

An unbeaten 86 from the experienced Mohammad Hafeez coupled with a brilliant fifty by Haider, on his debut, ensured that Pakistan posted a daunting total of 190-4. England tried hard but the target was just out of their reach, and ended up losing the game by 5 runs, allowing Pakistan to level the series 1-1 and end the tour on a high.