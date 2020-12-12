Hanuma Vihari notches up gritty hundred as he brings up 21st first-class century

Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari showed tremendous resolve against Australia A on Saturday, as he made his way to a classy century. With his ton, the batsman became the fourth Indian player to notch a 50+ score in the 2nd innings, and the second Indian to notch a ton in the practice matches after Ajinkya Rahane.

Hanuma Vihari reached his hundred with a simple single towards mid-wicket, taking India’s commanding lead to 425 runs.

Hanuma Vihari boosts selection chances for IND vs AUS 2020 game with a classy knock

The middle-order batsman did his selection chances a world of good as he registered a patient hundred against the Australia A side. Hanuma Vihari came into bat at No.4, with the score reading 108-2.

The Andhra batsman showed great concentration to play out the threat from the Australian pace bowling attack initially, before making his way to a solid hundred.

The batsman took 188 balls to reach his century, with his impressive innings also including 13 boundaries. At a time when most of the Indian Test side picks itself, Hanuma Vihari’s hundred will serve as a timely reminder of the 27-year-old’s abilities.

Hanuma Vihari could serve as an extra batsman in testing Australian conditions, while also chipping in with some useful overs to give the Indian pace attack some rest during matches.

In the absence of Virat Kohli after the first Test, Vihari could even play at the No.4 position courtesy his great technique and discipline while at the crease.

Fans react to Hanuma Vihari’s gritty knock

Advertisement

The batsman’s solid showing certainly seemed to be a hit amongst the fans. Indian fans expressed excitement about the day’s play, particularly after Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant had great outings as well.

Others raved about how Vihari’s form means that India will have a solid middle-order going into the India vs Australia series, which is scheduled to begin on December 17.

💯!



We have the first centurion of the three-day pink ball game and it is @Hanumavihari who completes a fine century! 👌👏



India 339/4 and lead Australia A by 425 runs. pic.twitter.com/JgJETSLp5r — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2020

Here’s a look at Hanuma Vihari’s Test stats for India

Hanuma Vihari has played a total of nine Test matches for India, scoring 552 runs in the process. During his short career, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman has also notched up a century and four half-centuries, with a high score of 111 to his name.

Apart from having a batting average of 36.8, the batting all-rounder has also proved to be quite handy with the ball. Vihari has picked up five wickets in his Test career and has a bowling average of 36.