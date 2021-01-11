Hanuma Vihari ruled out of the 4th Test, Shardul Thakur likely to replace Ravindra Jadeja

According to a BCCI official, Hanuma Vihari has been ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia starting on January 15 because of a hamstring tear. The batsman was taken for scans in Sydney after the end of the day's play, and his reports are expected to arrive by late evening or Tuesday morning.

With India's back against the wall, Hanuma Vihari put in a monumental effort on Day 5 (23* off 161 balls) to see out the Test match as the visitors earned a heroic draw. However, Hanuma Vihari could now be out for a significant amount of time, and he is also unlikely to play the home series against England.

"The extent of Hanuma Vihari's tear can only be ascertained after the scan reports come through. But even if it's a grade 1 tear, he is out for at least four weeks, and then he will need some rehabilitation time. So it's not only Brisbane Test, but also, he won't be a part of England Tests at home." a senior BCCI official said to PTI.

It has been revealed that both Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant were given multiple painkillers so that they could carry on playing on the fifth day of the Sydney Test. Pant was also a minor doubt, but Ajinkya Rahane has already said that the left-hander will be available for the fourth Test.

Who could replace Hanuma Vihari for the fourth Test in Brisbane?

Various injuries have marred India's tour of Australia, with Hanuma Vihari the latest player to join the list of injured players.

It remains to be seen how the visitors would replace him for the Brisbane Test, as they don't have a like-for-like replacement for Hanuma Vihari. Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha are the three candidates who could come in for the final Test match in place of Hanuma Vihari.

Shardul Thakur likely to replace Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur is expected to play in the Brisbane Test.

Meanwhile, in another update, Shardul Thakur is the frontrunner to replace Ravindra Jadeja, who has already been ruled out of the fourth Test. The Mumbai paceman was in contention to play the third Test, but Navdeep Saini got the nod instead.

T Natarajan is another option for India, but Thakur's ability to bat lower down the order is expected to tilt the balance in his favour.