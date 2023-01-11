"Happy Ashwin-Vihari Day!" - Fans fondly recollect India's famous draw against Australia in Sydney

It was on this day in 2021 that India pulled off a stunning heist to draw the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Heading into the contest with the four-match series level at 1-1, the visitors got out of jail with a heroic effort for the ages.

In many ways, it was this draw that set the foundation for what would be a historic win at The Gabba in Brisbane during the final Test. India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian shores in 2018-19, but the odds were stacked heavily against them with one adversity following another in 2020-21.

Not many envisioned a fightback after the mishap of being bowled out for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide. Things took a complicated turn when a number of players started getting injured and the visitors didn't have skipper Virat Kohli to call upon either.

However, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, they managed to defy the odds and clinch the series 2-1. The vigilance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari on the final day in Sydney went a long way in ensuring that outcome.

Fans took to Twitter to reminisce about the Sydney Test on the second anniversary of that historic draw. They showered praise on Ashwin and Vihari, who battled injury to secure the draw, as well as the counter-attacking innings from Rishabh Pant and the defiance of Cheteshwar Pujara on the final day.

Here's a compilation of some of the reactions:

Two absolute warriors who put everything on the line against all odds to salvage a memorable draw.

This itself would have been regarded as a terrific Australian summer, instead we actually went & won the next test

On This Day in 2021, Rishabh Pant smashed 97 runs off just 118 balls on day 5 of Sydney test when India was chasing a mamooth total of 407. This knock eventually helped India draw the test. This was also a trailer before the Gabba masterclass.

Ashwin could not stand still and was in unbelievable pain. Vihari on the other hand had a hamstring injury. It is still unfathomable what they achieved that day. Fewer moments in world cricket more gorgeous than this. Fewer pictures in world cricket more gorgeous than this.

Ash Anna & Vihari we are forever grateful to you for this.

You guys stood like a Rock against Mighty Aussies Bowling attack despite being injured to save a test match 🫡

And even Pant & Pujara's Contribution also!

On this day in 2021, Tim Paine said "Can't wait to see in Gabba" & rest is history.

Souvik Roy @souvikroy_SRT



That Vihari carried a torn hamstring only helped him maximise his minimalistic defensive. But what doesn't get talked about enough is Ashwin carrying a bad back. He couldn't bend from the night before. He had already bowled 49 overs in the Test and fielded two innings, which

only amounts to greater strain on the body. It was a worn out Day 5 deck, against a relentless attack, batting No.7 - a spot higher than ideal with Jadeja injured - 39* off 128!! Absolute champion and a legend. 🙌

On this day, Rishabh Pant produced this magical knock after getting hit on his elbow, anything for the country 🇮🇳❤

India drew the Sydney Test against Australia in 2021 to take it to a decider

Australia racked up 338 in the first innings after winning the toss in Sydney, thanks to a flamboyant Steve Smith century and half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and debutant Will Pucovski. In response, Shubman Gill and Pujara scored 50 runs apiece, but India were skittled out for 244.

With four sessions left in the Test, Australia declared and set India a target of 407 runs. The visitors came out with a positive mindset before both Gill and Rohit Sharma were dismissed before Stumps on Day 4.

A thumb injury cast a cloud over Ravindra Jadeja's participation with the bat, while Ashwin and Vihari struggled with a sore back and torn hamstring, respectively. India still needed 309 runs to win on the final day and a stunning counter-attacking 97 from Pant put them on course for victory.

Pujara held up an end to take the loss out of the equation but when both batters were dismissed, Australia could smell blood. That was when Ashwin and Vihari combined forces to churn out a 'blockathon' for the ages. An unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 62 off 258 deliveries tired the Australian bowlers out and saw India pull off a draw.

While the visitors were without their first-choice bowling unit for the last Test in Brisbane, they would go on to breach the Australian fortress and script a memorable 2-1 series win.

What is your favorite memory from the 2021 Sydney Test? Let us know in the comments section below!

