"Happy Ashwin-Vihari Day!" - Fans fondly recollect India's famous draw against Australia in Sydney

It was on this day in 2021 that India pulled off a stunning heist to draw the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Heading into the contest with the four-match series level at 1-1, the visitors got out of jail with a heroic effort for the ages.
In many ways, it was this draw that set the foundation for what would be a historic win at The Gabba in Brisbane during the final Test. India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Australian shores in 2018-19, but the odds were stacked heavily against them with one adversity following another in 2020-21.
Not many envisioned a fightback after the mishap of being bowled out for 36 in the first Test in Adelaide. Things took a complicated turn when a number of players started getting injured and the visitors didn't have skipper Virat Kohli to call upon either.
However, under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, they managed to defy the odds and clinch the series 2-1. The vigilance of Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari on the final day in Sydney went a long way in ensuring that outcome.
Fans took to Twitter to reminisce about the Sydney Test on the second anniversary of that historic draw. They showered praise on Ashwin and Vihari, who battled injury to secure the draw, as well as the counter-attacking innings from Rishabh Pant and the defiance of Cheteshwar Pujara on the final day.
India drew the Sydney Test against Australia in 2021 to take it to a decider
Australia racked up 338 in the first innings after winning the toss in Sydney, thanks to a flamboyant Steve Smith century and half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and debutant Will Pucovski. In response, Shubman Gill and Pujara scored 50 runs apiece, but India were skittled out for 244.
With four sessions left in the Test, Australia declared and set India a target of 407 runs. The visitors came out with a positive mindset before both Gill and Rohit Sharma were dismissed before Stumps on Day 4.
A thumb injury cast a cloud over Ravindra Jadeja's participation with the bat, while Ashwin and Vihari struggled with a sore back and torn hamstring, respectively. India still needed 309 runs to win on the final day and a stunning counter-attacking 97 from Pant put them on course for victory.
Pujara held up an end to take the loss out of the equation but when both batters were dismissed, Australia could smell blood. That was when Ashwin and Vihari combined forces to churn out a 'blockathon' for the ages. An unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 62 off 258 deliveries tired the Australian bowlers out and saw India pull off a draw.
While the visitors were without their first-choice bowling unit for the last Test in Brisbane, they would go on to breach the Australian fortress and script a memorable 2-1 series win.
