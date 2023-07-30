"Happy birthday to the light of our lives" - Hardik Pandya dedicates an adorable post to his son Agastya

Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya dedicated a heart-warming post to his son Agastya Pandya, who turned three years old on Sunday, July 30.

Agastya is the only son of Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic and was born in 2020. The 29-year-old all-rounder is currently in the Caribbean islands representing Team India in the ODI series against West Indies.

The Gujarat Titans captain has shared a great bond with his son since he was born. He has been continuously giving fans glimpses of moments from their personal lives through social media platforms.

Pandya took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday and posted a reel to wish his son on the occasion of his birthday. He wrote:

"Happy birthday to the light of our lives ❤️❤️ We love you so much son 😘 @natasastankovic__

You can watch the reel below:

Hardik Pandya captained Team India in the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Rohit Sharma's absence

Team India management rested the senior duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday, July 29, to give game time to youngsters. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel replaced them in the playing XI, while Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy role.

After being asked to bat first, India could only score 181 following a flop show from the batting unit. Ishan Kishan (55) was the top scorer on the fateful day. West Indies batters played sensibly and tackled the Indian bowlers well to chase down the target in 36.4 overs after losing only 4 wickets.

After the conclusion of the game, Pandya reflected on the loss, saying:

"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to. The wicket played really well, much better than the first game. Barring Shubman, everyone played their shots and found the fielders. Disappointing, but at the same time, many things to learn."

He added:

"The way Ishan is timing the ball, you can see he is carrying on his confidence from the IPL. At the same time, even Shardul did well. West Indies batted well, Hope and even the other guy (Carty) played his part."

India and West Indies will square off in the series decider on Tuesday, August 1, in Trinidad.