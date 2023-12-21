“Happy to see the results go my way now” – Sanju Samson reacts to his maiden ODI ton in IND vs SA series decider

Sanju Samson expressed his relief, as he grabbed his opportunity in ODIs by smashing his maiden ton during the series decider between India and South Africa at Paarl on Thursday (December 21).

Samson said that he felt emotional after reaping the reward of his hard work. The 29-year-old shared that the conditions were challenging, especially in the latter part of the game.

The wicketkeeper-batter also shared the game plan as the Men in Blue maximised the last 10 overs, scoring 93 runs to help the visitors post a respectable total on the board.

For the unversed, the Kerala batter smashed 108 off 114, including three maximums and six boundaries. He also shared a 116-run partnership with Tilak Varma to help the visitors recover from 101-3.

Samson said in the mid-match show:

“Feels really emotional, going through the emotions now. Very happy to achieve this. Have been putting in a lot of work physically and mentally, happy to see the results go my way now.

"They bowled really well with the new ball, and the older ball was getting slower and more difficult to bat. So after KL got out, they had the momentum where Maharaj was bowling very well.”

He added:

"But me and Tilak stuck it out and went strong at the end. We were playing an extra all-rounder today, so me and Tilak had decided that we have to go hard from the 40th over onwards.”

Samson’s ton comes days after he failed to deliver in the second ODI on his comeback after the 2023 World Cup snub. The right-handed batter scored 12 off 23. India lost the game by eight wickets to go 1-1 in the three-match series.

Sanju Samson’s century helps India set 297-run target for South Africa

Sanju Samson’s century helped India post 296-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh also starred with the bat.

Varma scored 52 off 77, comprising one six and five boundaries, while Rinku contributed 38 off 27, including two sixes and three boundaries.

Beuran Hendricks emerged as the pick of the Proteas bowlers, returning with figures of 3-63, while Nandre Burger bagged two wickets. Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket apiece.

In response, South Africa were 59-1 after nine overs, with Tony de Zorzi and Rassie van der Dussen at the crease. Arshdeep Singh provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Hendricks for 19 off 24, caught behind by captain and wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

