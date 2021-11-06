T20 World Cup 2021: "The pick of the bowlers for me was Ravindra Jadeja" - Harbhajan Singh sheds praise on the all-rounder's match winning performance 

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was impressed with the display put on by the bowling attack. The Men In Blue were able to bowl out Scotland for a paltry total courtesy of a united bowling effort, led by Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder was adjudged the player of the match for his career best figures of 3-15.

Ravindra Jadeja dismantled Scotland's middle order with the wickets of Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington and Michael Leask in the middle overs. He was able to grip the ball and extract slight turn, which was enough to outfox the Scotland batsmen. Harbhajan Singh noted the impact Ravindra Jadeja brought with him with his presence in the playing XI. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said:

"Bowling was unbelievable. Shami was sensational but the pick of the bowlers for me was Jadeja. He bowled wicket to wicket, got little turn, got wickets with that. He is such an impactful bowler that he always has a say with the ball. Also, he is such an all-rounder that he will always contribute in one department or the other and leave his mark."

Apart from Jadeja, Shami also registered his career best figures of 3-15 by cleaning out the Scotland tail order. While the two bowlers picked up the bulk of the wickets, they were duly supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy. The former is now the highest wicket taker for India in T20 internationals.

If he pulls his length back a notch, he will be more effective: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh also spoke about Bumrah's display. The pacer was the first to strike with a cleverly disguised cutter that breached the defense of opposition skipper Kyle Coetzer. The former player notes that Bumrah should look to pull his length back a little bit in order to induce nicks and bring the slips into play as well. Harbhajan added:

"The way Bumrah started off the innings deserves praise. He goes for the yorker right away with the new ball to get the batsman out with a swinging yorker. I think if he pulls his length back a notch, he will be more effective. In that way, he can induce a nick bringing the slip into play as well."

With his two-wicket display against Scotland, Bumrah surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 63 wickets in T20Is. The pacer's prowess in the UAE has been well documented and he has entered the tournament on the back of some solid form as well.

