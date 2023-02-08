Harbhajan Singh explains why Axar Patel should play ahead of Kuldeep Yadav for Nagpur Test

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh reckons Axar Patel should join Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as a third spinner for the Nagpur Test, which starts on February 9. The veteran said that Axar, Ashwin, and Jadeja will extend India’s batting unit, which can add valuable runs.

He also wants Axar to play ahead of in-form Kuldeep Yadav owing to his exceptional performance in the absence of then-injured Jadeja over the last five months.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Harbhajan said:

“Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar might be three spinners because they all bat as well. Pick Axar ahead of Kuldeep because he has played tremendously well in the absence of Jadeja. If the ball starts turning in the second innings, batting should be until eight or nine.”

Axar has scalped 47 wickets in just eight Tests, including six five-wicket hauls. Meanwhile, Kuldeep emerged as Player of the Match during his last Test outing in Bangladesh, scalping eight wickets and contributing 40 runs.

Harbhajan Singh further praised Ravichandran Ashwin and spoke about his significance in the home Test series.

He said:

“Ashwin can pick up a lot of wickets because it’s tough to leave the ball in Test cricket. In such pitches, you are always in the game because there are chances of the ball touching the bat and pad. Ashwin’s record is magnificent, his records will get even better in this series. The pitches will offer spin. Jadeja or Axar Patel are economical bowlers, they won’t leak runs. So, if batters try to score off Ashwin, he will become more lethal.”

So far, Ashwin has scalped 89 wickets in 18 Tests against Australia, including six fifers.

“Border-Gavaskar Trophy will decide their fate” – Harbhajan Singh on Team India’s chances for World Test Championship

Harbhajan Singh feels that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will set the tone for the World Test Championship final. He wants the hosts to win the series by a big margin to be the favorites for the WTC final.

He said:

“Border-Gavaskar Trophy will decide their fate. If they want to play World Test Championship final, they need to win the series 3-0 or 3-1. The conditions will be in favor of Team India, wickets will be spin-friendly. The ball will spin from ball one. Spinners will come to the party pretty soon.”

Team India are placed second, only behind Australia in the current WTC points table.

India’s squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

