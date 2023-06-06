Harbhajan Singh makes amends to his India playing XI for WTC final, no place for KS Bharat & Shardul Thakur 

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has made amends to his India playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 42-year-old has removed wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat and pacer Shardul Thakur. He feels Ishan Kishan and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should replace Bharat and Thakur.

Harbhajan said that Kishan can tackle the new ball better than Bharat. He added that the left-hander can also fill the void created by Rishabh Pant for the WTC final. He said:

“Direct replacement. Rishabh Pant is an explosive batter, and Ishan also has the same quality. Although Bharat is superb behind the wickets, I don't have much confidence in Bharat's batting."

He continued:

"I think this will add more strength to batting as Ishan Kishan can tackle the new ball much better than Bharat. He is an opener too and is in good form. So, if the second new ball is introduced after 80 overs and Ishan walks out to bat, he can play as an opener."

For the uninitiated, Kishan is yet to make his Team India debut, while KS Bharat has played four Tests (2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy), scoring 101 runs in six innings with the highest score of 44.

In first-class cricket, Bharat has scored 4808 runs in 90 games, including nine centuries and 27 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Kishan has amassed 2985 runs in 48 matches, including six tons and 16 fifties.

“Spin will be the key for India to win this Test match” – Harbhajan Singh on WTC final

Harbhajan Singh feels that India should stick to their strengths, that’s spin for the WTC final against Australia. He justified that bright and sunny conditions in England will assist the two spinners. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said:

“I think R Ashwin will also play with Ravindra Jadeja. Two spinners will play if it continues to be hot and humid here [in London]. I think India should stick to their strength and that’s spin. Spin will be the key for India to win this Test match. If India plays two spinners, they’ll look stronger subject to weather conditions.”

Ashwin has so far scalped 114 wickets in 22 Tests against Australia. He has also taken 18 wickets in seven Tests in England.

Jadeja has also taken 85 wickets in 16 Tests against the Aussies. In England, he has scalped 23 wickets in 11 Tests.

For the uninitiated, the duo emerged as Player of the Series during the BGT trophy earlier this year. While Ashwin scalped 25 scalps, Jadeja returned with 22 wickets.

Harbhajan Singh's playing XI for WTC final: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

