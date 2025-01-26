Harbhajan Singh predicts the semifinalists of Champions Trophy 2025

Former Team India spinner Harbhajan Singh had named the four teams he believes will make it to the semi-finals of the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. Singh has named last editions finalists, India and Pakistan, along with New Zealand and Australia.

The Champions Trophy is making a comeback in the International cricket calendar after an eight-year hiatus. Australia and India are two of the most successful teams in this tournament, with Pakistan winning the last edition in 2017 and beating India in the summit clash.

In an interview with CricTracker, Harbhajan mentioned that he expects the defending champions and hosts Pakistan along with India, Australia, and New Zealand to be the four teams to make the top four of the tournament. He said:

"Australia and India. But you cannot take out Pakistan from such competitions and also New Zealand. So these will be the four semi-finalists according to me"

Interestingly, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand are in the same tournament group. Pakistan and New Zealand will play the tournament opener on February 19 in Karachi.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to kick off from February 19

The 2025 Edition of the Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan, with India playing their matches in UAE. The eight-team affair will kick off on February 19, with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the first game.

The eight teams in the tournament have been split into two groups. India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh have been placed in Group A with England, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan being placed in Group B.

The semi-finals have been scheduled for March 4 and 5, with the final of the tournament scheduled to be played on March 9. Pakistan are the defending champions of the tournament, beating India in the summit clash of the 2017 edition by 180 runs to win it for the first time.

