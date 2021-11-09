Harbhajan Singh slams selectors as Sheldon Jackson, Mandeep Singh miss out on India 'A' squad for South Africa tour

Harbhajan Singh has slammed the Indian men's team selectors after the India squad for the T20 International (T20I) series against New Zealand and the India 'A' squad for the tour of South Africa were announced.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squad for India's three-match T20I series against New Zealand as well as the India 'A' squad that will play three four-day matches in South Africa's Bloemfontein beginning November 23.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan Singh wrote:

"Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form yet not getting picked even for India A team. Can selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs (sic)."

In his tweet, Singh attached a picture of Sheldon Jackson with some of his scores in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's domestic T20 tournament.

In another tweet, Harbhajan lamented Mandeep Singh not getting a chance for India or even India 'A'. He tweeted:

"Another top player not getting his dues @mandeeps12. forget team India not even in India A. selectors need to see some domestic matches records or else what’s th point having Ranji seasons.check his stats Down pointing backhand indexlast domestic season played. due to corona no cricket in 20/21 #shocking (sic)."

Sheldon Jackson, 35, averages 49.42 in first class cricket, with 5634 runs in 76 matches. He has never represented India.

Mandeep Singh, in his first class career, has 5316 runs from 78 matches and averages 47.46. The 29-year-old has got his chances for India in the shortest format of the game, playing three T20Is and scoring one half-century.

Singh played three matches in a series against Zimbabwe in 2016 and has not featured for the country since.

Harbhajan Singh lauds Yuzvendra Chahal's comeback to India squad

Experienced leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was left out of India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup but has been named in the squad to face New Zealand.

Chahal was India's highest wicket-taker in the format before the World Cup, only to be overtaken by Jasprit Bumrah during the tournament. His exclusion had raised several question marks, especially with India's bowling attack struggling in their defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Harbhajan Singh said it was good to see a 'champion bowler' like Chahal back in India's squad. Harbhajan Singh tweeted:

"Good to see a champion bowler @yuzi_chahal back in the squad.. Good luck for the series.. Win it for India."

With Virat Kohli giving up captaincy duties in the shortest format, India named Rohit Sharma as their new T20I captain.

Here is the full India squad for the New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Priyank Panchal is set to captain India 'A' in the tour of South Africa.

Here is the India 'A' squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

