"Hard To Accept This"- Twitterati is heartbroken after Rohit Sharma departs for 83 at Lord's

Team India opener Rohit Sharma played one of his best Test innings to date at Lord's on Day 1 of the second Test against England. Unfortunately, he fell agonizingly short of a well-deserved century. Legendary pacer James Anderson outfoxed Sharma with a brilliant delivery when he was batting at 83 in the second session.
With that dismissal, Anderson broke the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans who were waiting to witness Rohit Sharma's first overseas century in Test cricket. Soon after he departed, fans took to Twitter to applaud the opener for giving India a dream start by expertly tackling the challenging conditions at Lord's.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put in a 126 run opening partnership to give India a great start on Day 1 at Lord's
Earlier in the day, English skipper Joe Root won the toss and chose to field first, considering the overcast conditions. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson started well and made life difficult for batsmen with their testing lines. The openers were very watchful, which meant they could only score eight runs in the first eight overs.
After getting his eye in, Rohit Sharma took the attack to the opposition by targeting Sam Curran, who was a bit off-color on the day. From that juncture, both openers looked very comfortable at the crease and proceeded confidently without giving any chances to English bowlers.
They stitched up a well-compiled 126-run partnership in 43.4 overs before Rohit Sharma perished following an incoming delivery from James Anderson. The onus will now be on the middle-order batsmen to cash in on a wonderful start and build a substantial first-innings total for India.
Team India has a long tail in this match. However, the middle-order players will be expected to take on the responsibility and score the bulk of their runs without leaving much for the tailenders to do.