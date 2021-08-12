"Hard To Accept This"- Twitterati is heartbroken after Rohit Sharma departs for 83 at Lord's

Team India opener Rohit Sharma played one of his best Test innings to date at Lord's on Day 1 of the second Test against England. Unfortunately, he fell agonizingly short of a well-deserved century. Legendary pacer James Anderson outfoxed Sharma with a brilliant delivery when he was batting at 83 in the second session.

With that dismissal, Anderson broke the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans who were waiting to witness Rohit Sharma's first overseas century in Test cricket. Soon after he departed, fans took to Twitter to applaud the opener for giving India a dream start by expertly tackling the challenging conditions at Lord's.

Here are some of the best reactions:

💔 That was test match batting of the highest quality that too in testing conditions. Well played @ImRo45 👏🏻 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/amZ5rBtHmR — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2021

If I am feeling so disappointed, I can just imagine what @ImRo45 must be feeling. It was such a superb effort and #rohit looked all set for a well deserved ton. #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/KFcPSm8suJ — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 12, 2021

Cricket fans since Rohit Started opening in longest format.



Rohit opened with Mayank : We have got best pair.



Gill opened with Rohit : We have got best opening Pair



Rahul opened with Rohit : We have got best opening pair.#RohitSharma is born to open 💥💯. Well done @ImRo45 . — Jay (@GreatestOpener) August 12, 2021

Overcast condition against some world class bowlers and playing this type of innings. It's truly appreciateble... ❣️#RohitSharma — ÆD...📚 (@iits_ad) August 12, 2021

No matter how much I try to stay away from cricket, #rohitsharma hamesha rula dete hai 🤣#wellplayed — Gggggy (@Gggggy04451494) August 12, 2021

No Century,

But still the Best Overseas Test innings by Hitman till date, came at home of cricket Lords 👊#RohitSharma 83(145)#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YgS7fwvaSu — Utkarsh Awasthi (@utkarshawasthii) August 12, 2021

Some 80s are more valuable than 100.

Well played hitman #INDvENG#RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ZsUTATqCBT — Tushar Bhati (@Freakingurjar) August 12, 2021

Masterclass of Grit, Passion, Ambition. Aesthetic, Patient, Technically Sound. 34 years old and still willing to improve and accept the flaws. What an inspiration !❤️



No shame in getting finally outclassed by the master himself of the English conditions.#RohitSharma #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/hjpbVm4TZl — ᴋʜᴀɪʀᴜʟ 🇮🇳 (@blackstorm_45) August 12, 2021

It's not a overseas century but it is a fine classic rohit sharma batting and overseas can't prove that he is not a gud player ..He is currently world best opener ... #ENGvIND #Rohitsharma — Vidhi Singh (@VidhiSingh5665) August 12, 2021

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put in a 126 run opening partnership to give India a great start on Day 1 at Lord's

Earlier in the day, English skipper Joe Root won the toss and chose to field first, considering the overcast conditions. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson started well and made life difficult for batsmen with their testing lines. The openers were very watchful, which meant they could only score eight runs in the first eight overs.

After getting his eye in, Rohit Sharma took the attack to the opposition by targeting Sam Curran, who was a bit off-color on the day. From that juncture, both openers looked very comfortable at the crease and proceeded confidently without giving any chances to English bowlers.

They stitched up a well-compiled 126-run partnership in 43.4 overs before Rohit Sharma perished following an incoming delivery from James Anderson. The onus will now be on the middle-order batsmen to cash in on a wonderful start and build a substantial first-innings total for India.

Team India has a long tail in this match. However, the middle-order players will be expected to take on the responsibility and score the bulk of their runs without leaving much for the tailenders to do.

An Anderson special was needed to get rid of Rohit today! ☝🏽

He departs for a well-made 83 off 145 👏🏽



