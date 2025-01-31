Hardik Pandya brings up his 50 in style with a stunning no-look six in IND vs ENG 2024 4th T20I [Watch]

Team India batter Hardik Pandya scored a fine half-century in the ongoing T20I between India and England. The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune hosted the clash on Friday. Pandya smashed a six off the bowling of Jamie Overton to get to his landmark.

The 31-year-old walked out to the middle as early as the 11th over, replacing Rinku Singh in the middle. He started in circumspect fashion, playing along the ground and dealing mostly in singles and doubles. By the 13th over, Pandya found himself going along nicely, with the all-rounder scoring back-to-back boundaries off the bowling of Brydon Carse.

He continued to raise the tempo and scored boundaries off regular intervals. From 14 off 17 in one point, the Mumbai Indians skipper raced to 40 off 25. In the 18th over bowled by Jamie Overton, Pandya had hit the pacer for a boundary, which later turned out to be a no-ball. He then dispatched him over long on for a maximum to bring up his fifty in style.

Take a look at the shot Hardik Pandya played to get to his half-century:

Hardik Pandya was soon after, with the pacer getting caught by the England skipper in the very same over. He has scored 53 runs off 30 deliveries, which included four boundaries and as many sixes. This was also his fifth half-century in his T20I career.

England race away in pursuit of 182 in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Chasing 182 for a consecutive win and achieving parity in the series, England are off to a great start with both their openers going on a leather hunt. Ben Duckett (39 off 19) and Phil Salt (22 off 17) gave England a good start before Duckett was dismissed on the last ball of the powerplay.

At the end of the powerplay, the score reads 62/1 in six overs. England need 120 runs to win in 14 overs to level the five-match series 2-2.

