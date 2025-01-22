Hardik Pandya dismisses struggling Jacob Bethell for 7 off 14 in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya dismissed young Jacob Bethell in the first T20I against England on Wednesday, January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The left-hander could only score seven runs off 14 deliveries in his first outing in India.

Hardik opened the bowling attack along with Arshdeep Singh but didn't enjoy much success in the first two overs he bowled. England skipper Jos Buttler took a liking to his bowling and smashed a few boundaries, with his figures reading 0/27 after two overs.

However, Hardik picked up his first wicket in the form of Jacob Bethell in his second spell. The 21-year-old had a tough time facing the Indian spinners. He looked to take the attack against Hardik Pandya on the fifth ball of the 12th over but failed to get enough bat to ball and was caught in deep on the legside by Abhishek Sharma.

Take a look at the dismissal below:

Jacob Bethell's wicket resulted in England being reduced to 83/5 in the 12th over, with Jamie Overton replacing him in the middle.

England lose seven wickets after batting first in the IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Jos Buttler continues to bat against hosts India [Source: Getty]

Team India won the toss and elected to field first against England. The hosts managed to dismiss openers Phil Salt (0 off 3) and Ben Duckett (4 off 4) in the powerplay, with Arshdeep Singh becoming Team India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Spin was in action since then, as four wickets fell to the slower bowlers. Varun Chakravarthy managed to break the back of the English rebuilding act. He dismissed Harry Brook (17 off 14) and Liam Livingstone (0 off 2) and had the visitors reeling on 74/4 after the halfway mark.

At the moment, England are on 103/7 in 16 overs. The visitors will be looking to bat till the end and ensure they get to a total that the bowlers will be able to make a fist of to take a 1-0 series lead.

