Hardik Pandya flaunts his new hairstyle

Ace Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is currently out of action due to a lower-back injury, recently underwent a new haircut.

Cricketers are known for setting trends, be with their fashion quotients or unique hairstyles. Hardik, who has had unique and funky hairstyles in the past, recently flaunted his new hairstyle. He shared the picture on his Instagram story.

Hardik Pandya with his new hairstyle (Credit: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

Speaking of the game, the all-rounder from Baroda has not been in action since the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year. He has been struggling with a lower-back injury that has impacted his game in the last couple of years.

Hardik was recently roped in as captain by the Ahmedabad franchise, backed by CVC Capital, for the upcoming IPL 2022. The newly-added side also signed ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan and batting prodigy Shubman Gill in the pre-draft.

"My main aim is to be at my peak when the World Cup happens" - Hardik Pandya

The 28-year-old all-rounder, who is currently working on his fitness, aims to regain his peak form before the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Speaking to the Economic Times about his road to return, the flamboyant cricketer said:

“Yes, that’s the plan. My main aim is to be at my peak when the World Cup happens. All my training, planning, preparation is keeping the World Cup in mind. I want to win the World Cup for the country. It will make me really happy and proud. It is like an obsession with me. IPL will give me a very good preparatory platform for the World Cup but all the hard work ultimately is for the Indian team and the World Cup."

Since his debut in 2016, Hardik has donned the Indian jersey in 63 ODIs and 54 T20I games. In both formats combined, the all-rounder has accumulated 1839 runs and has 99 scalps under his belt.

He has also played 11 Tests so far, scoring 532 runs at an average of 31.29 and picking up 17 wickets.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava