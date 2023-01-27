"Hardik Pandya giving chances to his friends" - Fans react as Prithvi Shaw is not included in playing XI for IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Young opener Prithvi Shaw failed to find a spot in Team India's playing XI for their T20I series opener against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.
Shaw, who returned to India's squad after 18 months, will have to wait a little longer for his comeback. The team management went with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as the two openers for the first T20I.
Several fans took to social media, expressing disappointment over Shaw's absence. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Notably, Shaw last played for India in July 2021. He has featured in only one T20I so far, in which he was dismissed for a golden duck against Sri Lanka.
The dynamic batter has shown impressive form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He drew the attention of many fans with his stellar 379-run knock against Assam earlier this month.
Having amassed 595 runs in 10 innings, he is currently the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai this season.
India decide to bowl first in 1st T20I against New Zealand
Team India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss at the JSCA International Stadium Complex and decided to field first in the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series.
The Men in Blue completely dominated the Kiwis in the recently concluded ODI series, completing a stunning 3-0 clean sweep. The home team will aim to come up with dominant performances in the shortest format as well.
New Zealand, who lost their top spot in the ICC ODI rankings following the series loss, will look to bounce back by trumping the home team in the 20-over games.
Here are the playing XIs for the first T20I:
India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
