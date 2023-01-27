"Hardik Pandya giving chances to his friends" - Fans react as Prithvi Shaw is not included in playing XI for IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Young opener Prithvi Shaw failed to find a spot in Team India's playing XI for their T20I series opener against New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday, January 27.

Shaw, who returned to India's squad after 18 months, will have to wait a little longer for his comeback. The team management went with Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan as the two openers for the first T20I.

Several fans took to social media, expressing disappointment over Shaw's absence. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Mottakin Anik @aguerooooooo16



But T20 is not his game. He needs time to settle in. He got chance against SL and failed.



This time Prithvi shaw should have had a go against NZ.



#INDVsNZT20 #shaw #Gill I know Shubman Gill is in prime form but that in ODI format. That format suits him.But T20 is not his game. He needs time to settle in. He got chance against SL and failed.This time Prithvi shaw should have had a go against NZ. I know Shubman Gill is in prime form but that in ODI format. That format suits him.But T20 is not his game. He needs time to settle in. He got chance against SL and failed.This time Prithvi shaw should have had a go against NZ.#INDVsNZT20 #shaw #Gill

Gagandeep Sihag @GagandeepSihag2 Prithvi shaw 's career will be ruined by team management #PrithviShaw Prithvi shaw 's career will be ruined by team management #PrithviShaw

Sunil choudhary @choudhary3878 Prithvi shaw miss out the game today Prithvi shaw miss out the game today 💔

cricbabble @cricbabble

#PrithviShaw #INDVsNZT20 #INDvsNZ Prithvi Shaw really should have played today, he is in red hot form. Just because Ishan can keep wickets doesn't mean he edges out Prithvi Shaw. This is a do or die match for Ishan, he has been way too inconsistent. Prithvi Shaw really should have played today, he is in red hot form. Just because Ishan can keep wickets doesn't mean he edges out Prithvi Shaw. This is a do or die match for Ishan, he has been way too inconsistent. #PrithviShaw #INDVsNZT20 #INDvsNZ

Aditya @TheAditya49

That's the reason I'm not going to watch.

#PrithviShaw Shaw not included in playing xi.That's the reason I'm not going to watch. Shaw not included in playing xi.That's the reason I'm not going to watch.#PrithviShaw https://t.co/dCO3mY0ph1

inder Singh bhati (AD) @InderSinghBha18

Pandya played with ishan kishan for MI

Pandya played with shubman gill for GT



giving chances to his friends under his captaincy



#INDvsNZ #PrithviShaw #INDvNZ Pandya played with hooda for barodaPandya played with ishan kishan for MIPandya played with shubman gill for GT Hardik Pandya giving chances to his friends under his captaincy Pandya played with hooda for barodaPandya played with ishan kishan for MIPandya played with shubman gill for GT Hardik Pandya giving chances to his friends under his captaincy#INDvsNZ #PrithviShaw #INDvNZ

Jatin Kala @Kala4Jatin #ASKSTAR @StarSportsIndia

Prithvi Shaw deserved a chance, after his triple century in the Ranji Trophy. So disheartened to see him benched. Prithvi Shaw deserved a chance, after his triple century in the Ranji Trophy. So disheartened to see him benched. #ASKSTAR @StarSportsIndia Prithvi Shaw deserved a chance, after his triple century in the Ranji Trophy. So disheartened to see him benched.

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952_ It seems unfair to Prithvi Shaw. He is currently the best option for the opener position. #INDvsNZ It seems unfair to Prithvi Shaw. He is currently the best option for the opener position. #INDvsNZ

Pragnesh Ptl🇮🇳 @pragnesh4me Laxman Sivaramakrishnan @LaxmanSivarama1 Which channel can I see the India NZ match in Dubai??? Which channel can I see the India NZ match in Dubai??? don't watch today match because of they drop prithvi Shaw from playing 11 so today bcci team definitely loss so pls dont waste time watch sa vs eng match twitter.com/LaxmanSivarama… don't watch today match because of they drop prithvi Shaw from playing 11 so today bcci team definitely loss so pls dont waste time watch sa vs eng match twitter.com/LaxmanSivarama…

Notably, Shaw last played for India in July 2021. He has featured in only one T20I so far, in which he was dismissed for a golden duck against Sri Lanka.

The dynamic batter has shown impressive form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. He drew the attention of many fans with his stellar 379-run knock against Assam earlier this month.

Having amassed 595 runs in 10 innings, he is currently the second-highest run-getter for Mumbai this season.

India decide to bowl first in 1st T20I against New Zealand

Team India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss at the JSCA International Stadium Complex and decided to field first in the opening encounter of the three-match T20I series.

The Men in Blue completely dominated the Kiwis in the recently concluded ODI series, completing a stunning 3-0 clean sweep. The home team will aim to come up with dominant performances in the shortest format as well.

New Zealand, who lost their top spot in the ICC ODI rankings following the series loss, will look to bounce back by trumping the home team in the 20-over games.

BCCI @BCCI



A look at our Playing XI for the game



Live - #INDvNZ

@mastercardindia Captain @hardikpandya7 wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st T20 against New Zealand.A look at our Playing XI for the gameLive - bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-1S… Captain @hardikpandya7 wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 1st T20 against New Zealand.A look at our Playing XI for the game 👇👇Live - bit.ly/INDvNZ-2023-1S… #INDvNZ @mastercardindia https://t.co/fNd9v9FTZz

Here are the playing XIs for the first T20I:

India: Ishan Kishan (w), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes