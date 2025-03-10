Hardik Pandya hugs Ritika Sajdeh and Anushka Sharma after India clinch 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya warmly hugged Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh while celebrating the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 9). Anushka and Ritika were in attendance for the match to support their husbands, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the summit clash.

The Men in Blue registered a four-wicket win against New Zealand in the final and lifted the Champions Trophy after 12 years. They narrowly missed out on the previous edition in 2017, where they ended as runner-up after losing to Pakistan.

All the Indian players celebrated joyously with their family and friends on the ground after victory. Hardik Pandya was spotted greeting the families of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the dugout after the match. He warmly hugged Ritika Sajdeh and Anushka Sharma, who extended congratulations to the star all-rounder.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"It's always amazing to win an ICC event"- Hardik Pandya after India beat New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Speaking to the broadcasters after the conclusion of the match, Hardik Pandya stated that it is always a special feeling to win an ICC tournament. He reminisced about the 2017 Champions Trophy, where he could not finish the job, and expressed satisfaction on getting over the line this time. Reflecting on the memorable victory, Hardik said:

"It's always amazing to win an ICC event, especially the Champions Trophy. I remember 2017 very closely to my heart. We couldn't finish the job that time. Pleased with how we have played throughout the tournament, and at the same point of time how everyone contributed."

On KL Rahul finishing the game maturely in a crunch situation, Pandya continued:

"Brilliant, calm, composed, took his chances at the right point of time. I think this is what KL Rahul is. KL Rahul has immense talent, I don't think anyone can hit the ball the way he can. That was an exhibition of how he did today."

Hardik played a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign, with vital contributions in the batting and bowling departments. His presence in the line-up allowed the team management to slot in four spinners, which proved to be a masterstroke on slow Dubai pitches.

