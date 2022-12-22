Hardik Pandya likely to lead Team India in home T20I series against Sri Lanka - Reports 

All-rounder Hardik Pandya could lead Team India on home soil for the first time during the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka in January 2023. Rohit Sharma, whose thumb injury has ruled him out of the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh, could possibly miss the start of the Indian home season.

Pandya has been touted as a genuine candidate to take over from Sharma in the shortest format as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) contemplates a split captaincy approach. The prospect of leading the side across all formats has arguably put a heavy toll on Sharma, with his batting abilities being affected as well.

The subject of a potential change in the T20I captaincy was reportedly not discussed during the Apex Council Meeting. A BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity:

"The matter wasn't even on the Apex Council agenda and it wasn't discussed on the forum. Only the selection committee can take a call on captaincy."

The BCCI are also considering a major revamp of the T20I setup, which primarily involves phasing out the senior players, to put out a more robust unit that can meet the demands of the game.

With 35-year-old Sharma unlikely to take part in the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, this might be an ideal time for Hardik Pandya to get into the leadership scheme of things on a much more permanent basis, allowing him to build a squad in time for the competition.

"Why don't the selectors and the BCCI secretary give Rohit a farewell T20 match" - Former BCCI office bearer suggests passing the baton to Hardik Pandya

A major question for BCCI right now is Rohit Sharma's involvement in Team India's T20I setup. With the focus largely on ODIs and Tests, considering the presence of two ICC events in 2023, the skipper is unlikely to take part in T20 games.

A former BCCI official opined that with the series opener taking place in Sharma's home ground in Mumbai, a farewell match could smooth things over in terms of the transition from the 35-year-old to Hardik Pandya. He said:

"The first T20I is at the Wankhede, which is Rohit's home ground. Why don't the selectors and the BCCI secretary (Shah) give him a farewell T20 match and there is a graceful changeover of the leadership baton?"

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 Representing the country has been the ultimate honour. I’m grateful & lucky with no repentance Representing the country has been the ultimate honour. I’m grateful & lucky with no repentance 😊 https://t.co/Ub8i6aIFQc

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at the Wankhede Stadium on January 3, 2023. The other two T20Is in the three-match series are slated to take place in Pune (January 5) and Rajkot (January 7).

Will Hardik Pandya take over as Team India's T20I captain soon?

