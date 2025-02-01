Hardik Pandya poses with the ground staff of Pune stadium after IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I [In Picture]

India cricketer Hardik Pandya took a moment to pose with the ground staff after the fourth T20I of the five-match series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. Batting first, India got off to a rough start, losing three quick wickets — Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav — by the second over, all to the bowling of Saqib Mahmood.

While Abhishek Sharma (29) and Rinku Singh (30) made valuable contributions, it was the partnership between Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube that shifted the momentum in India’s favor.

The two added 87 runs off just 45 balls for the sixth wicket, with Hardik scoring 53 off 30 balls, including four fours and as many sixes, and Dube making 53 off 34 balls. India finished their innings at 181/9 after 20 overs.

In response, England openers Phil Salt (23) and Ben Duckett (39) put on 62 runs for the first wicket. Harry Brook (51) played a brilliant knock, but the middle order faltered, as England fell short by 15 runs.

With India securing the win and taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen posing with the ground staff at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Here’s a picture of the moment:

The two teams will face off for the final time in the fifth T20I, scheduled for Sunday, February 2, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya is the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in T20Is

Hardik Pandya has been impressive in the ongoing T20I series against England, scoring 103 runs in four matches, including a half-century, and taking five wickets.

In total, the all-rounder has featured in 113 T20Is for India, amassing 1,803 runs and five fifties. At 31, he ranks as India’s third-highest wicket-taker in the format, with 94 wickets, and is currently the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in Men’s T20Is.

