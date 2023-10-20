Hardik Pandya ruled out of India's 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamshala

Hardik Pandya won't be playing any part in India's next 2023 World Cup encounter against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22. The all-rounder injured his ankle against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday as he tried to stop a boundary off his own bowling but tripped and fell awkwardly in the process.

The BCCI have issued a statement on Friday, making it clear that the vice-captain has been advised rest and that he won't be travelling with the team to Dharamshala. With a week's gap between India's matches against New Zealand and England, Hardik could be back in Lucknow for the encounter against defending champions on October 29.

Here's the statement released by BCCI on Hardik Pandya:

"Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team."

The statement further read:

"He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England."

Hardik Pandya's unavailability directly affects India's team balance

The balance that Hardik brings to the Men in Blue with his all-round ability is almost impossible to replace and that's perhaps why it is a huge blow for them ahead of their crunch game against table toppers New Zealand.

With Shadrul Thakur's bowling form is also a concern, India may look to find a way of bringing in Mohammed Shami for Hardik's bowling and Suryakumar Yadav for Hardik's batting.

The fact that the hosts may need to make two changes to cover for the absence of one player shows just how crucial the all-rounder is to the setup.