Hardik Pandya's injury 'nothing serious', all-rounder to return for Lucknow match vs England: Reports

Hardik Pandya could be available for selection for India's 2023 World Cup match against England on October 29 in Lucknow. A source told Cricbuzz that the ankle injury that saw the all-rounder miss Sunday's match against New Zealand in Dharamshala was "only a sprain" and "nothing serious".

Pandya twisted his left ankle while trying to stop a ball in his follow-through against Bangladesh. He was rushed for scans during the match and didn't participate further. Later, he was taken to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore to be seen by a specialist doctor from London, raising fears of a long-term injury.

"It is only a sprain and nothing serious," the source said. "He should be available for selection in the Lucknow match."

Pandya is a vital part of India's first 11. He's seen as a lower-order finisher alongside Ravindra Jadeja and can also give 10 overs with the ball. His presence gives India a more balanced look and allows them to pick a sixth bowling option.

The aforementioned report also stated the team will now enjoy a two-day break in Dharamshala before traveling to Lucknow on October 25. The one-week gap between the matches is the most they've got so far.

After defeating New Zealand by four wickets on Sunday, India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

India didn't miss Hardik Pandya vs New Zealand

It's a testament to the hosts' skills, as well as a bit of good fortune, that they didn't miss Hardik Pandya too much against New Zealand.

India went in with just five bowling options and brought in a specialist pacer in Mohammed Shami, who turned up with a five-wicket haul. There were phases where they felt the need for a sixth bowling option, but others chipped in to mitigate the effect.

While batting, Suryakumar Yadav (who came in to fill the finisher's role) was run out but Virat Kohli saw the chase through masterfully.