Hardik Pandya shares several pictures from his younger days

Hardik Pandya has undergone a drastic transformation on and off the field in recent years. From a young boy in Baroda, Hardik is now regarded as India’s premier seam bowling all-rounder.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Thursday as he looked back at his journey by sharing some of his old pictures.

In a selfie from 2010, a young Hardik Pandya is seen wearing shades with a distinct hairstyle. He then shared a picture from the same day, but without any sunglasses on. In another picture, Hardik is seen wearing an orange jersey and drinking juice while on the field.

The all-rounder also posted some throwback pictures with his brothers Krunal and Vaibhav, cheekily trolling them in the process. While he called Vaibhav a charmer in one, another picture with Krunal had Hardik praising him for his style.

Hardik Pandya later ended the throwback span with a recent click in which the all-rounder is seen posing with the victory sign.

All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya in Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya is currently quarantining in Sri Lanka as India gear up for a white-ball series. With the all-rounder being one of the senior-most members of the squad in the absence of several regulars, it will be interesting to see how he copes with the responsibility.

The all-rounder will play a crucial role across the board for India, and fans will be eager to see whether he is able to bowl consistently. With the T20 World Cup coming up in a few months, a fit and firing Hardik Pandya is of paramount importance to India’s prospects.

India play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka in July, with the first game taking place on July 13 in Colombo.

Edited by Sai Krishna