Hardik Pandya on Suryakumar Yadav’s 360-degree hitting: “It actually breaks the morale of the bowler”

Hardik Pandya, Team India’s captain for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his fantastic hundred in Rajkot on Saturday, January 7. While lauding the in-form Mumbai batter, he stated that SKY’s incredible hitting skills demoralize bowlers.

Suryakumar smashed his third T20I ton in the deciding game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The 32-year-old clobbered an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls, an innings which featured seven fours and nine sixes.

Thanks to his heroics, India posted 228/5 after winning the toss and batting first. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 137 in response as the Men in Blue cruised home by 91 runs.

Pandya praised Suryakumar for yet another fantastic T20I knock. Speaking at a post-match press conference, he commented:

“Today (Saturday) felt like Sri Lanka against Surya. It makes my life very easy. That’s the reason I have always mentioned that someone like Surya is so important for us in white-ball cricket. The way he changes the game, the way he plays some shots, it actually breaks the morale of the bowler and helps the other batters as well."

Asked if he has any specific chats with the batter with regard to plans, Pandya responded that it is hardly ever needed. He replied:

“You don’t tell him (SKY). The kind of form he has been in and the kind of clarity he has, you don’t really have to speak much to him. He’s very clear about his plan, that’s the reason he is successful in the format. He does not doubt his ability.

“Whenever he is in double mind, he always comes and we always have a chat. It’s just about giving that clarity. More often than not it just about - go out there and enjoy. I don’t think anyone has to say anything to him.”

Batting first, India lost Ishan Kishan cheaply for 1. However, Suryakumar and Shubman Gill (46 off 36) added 111 for the third wicket to put India in command.

“Because of his intent, all of a sudden the ball stopped moving” - Hardik Pandya praises Rahul Tripathi

Before the SKY-Gill stand, Rahul Tripathi came in at No.3 and dashed his way to 35 off 16 balls. Though a cameo, Pandya praised Tripathi, describing his knock as one that put Sri Lanka on the backfoot. The Indian captain commented:

“Special mention to Rahul Tripathi. The kind of intent he showed is something so natural to him. It can change the game and the momentum.

"The outside batters thought something’s there in the wicket. But because of his intent, all of a sudden the ball stopped moving. They (Sri Lanka) were chasing the game," Pandya added.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7



Thank you to the fans for turning up and supporting us through it all Best possible way to end the series and begin the new yearThank you to the fans for turning up and supporting us through it all Best possible way to end the series and begin the new year 👊👏Thank you to the fans for turning up and supporting us through it all ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/Zex2EPMdiz

Tripathi, playing in only his second T20I, struck five fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Chamika Karunaratne.

