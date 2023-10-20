Hardik Pandya taken to Bangalore for further treatment of ankle injury; likely to miss New Zealand clash - Reports

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will likely miss the crucial upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup fixture against New Zealand at Dharamshala on Sunday. He sustained an ankle injury during the Men in Blue's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Hardik's injury will be treated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore in the presence of a specialist doctor from London. He may also be administered with injections as a short-term strategy.

“He will be heading to Bengaluru where he has been asked to report to the NCA. The medical team assessed his ankle scan report and it looks he will be fine by taking an injection. The BCCI consulted a specialist doctor in England and they too were of the similar opinion. He will be missing the next game," a BCCI official stated.

As of now, there is no talk of Team India naming a replacement for Hardik Pandya in their World Cup squad. Skipper Rohit Sharma sounded optimistic about the ace all-rounder recovering from his injury.

“He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry. We’ll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward,” Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

Team India registered their fourth consecutive win in the 2023 ODI World Cup following their triumph over Bangladesh. The Men in Blue are one of the two unbeaten sides in the competition alongside New Zealand.

Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle while trying to stop the ball on his followthrough

Hardik Pandya was introduced into the attack in the ninth over of the first innings. He tried to stop the ball with his foot during his followthrough, resulting in an awkward fall. The medical team attended to him immediately, but the all-rounder had to walk off the field and did not partake in the proceedings thereafter.

Hardik was taken for scans during the first innings itself and was available to play as a batter during the run chase. Team India, however, did not require his services as they won the contest by seven wickets, with Virat Kohli leading from the front with an unbeaten hundred.

There are multiple ways with which Team India can proceed in Hardik's absence for the upcoming clash against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav, who has found his touch in ODIs recently, can be drafted in, leaving the team with five bowlers, with Shardul Thakur featuring as a specialist.

The thinktank can also rope in Mohammed Shami to make the most of the seam and swing bowling conditions on offer in Dharamshala, and entrust Shardul to come in to bat at No. 7.