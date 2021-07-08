SL vs IND: Hardik Pandya toils in the nets to get back to bowling at full tilt

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is looking to get back to bowling at full tilt in the build-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in October. He has already made his plans public by stating that he aims to bowl 4 overs consistently in all games during the mega tournament later this year.

Hardik Pandya has been working in the nets to build his bowling rhythm and get match-fit to bowl consistently in the shorter formats of the game. Pandya recently shared a glimpse into the hard work he is putting in through an Instagram story. He captioned the post:

"LET'S GOOOOO"

In the story, fans can see Hardik Pandya locked and loaded in his run-up, ready to deliver the ball. Pandya looked as determined as ever and indicated to Indian cricket fans that he will be bowling against the Sri Lankan side in the upcoming series.

Pandya has participated in both intra-squad games on the Sri Lanka tour so far. He bowled in those games as well to get some overs under his belt before resuming his all-rounder duties for Team India.

Team India will play the first ODI of the tour on July 13 in Colombo

The young India contingent, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will play 3 ODIs and as many T20I's against the hosts Sri Lanka on the current trip. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host all six matches.

Hardik Pandya will have the support of his brother Krunal Pandya in the all-rounder department in the upcoming series. The siblings will most likely share the fifth bowler's quota of overs to give the team some much-needed balance.

The schedule for the three-match ODI series is as follows:

1st ODI - July 13 (Tuesday) | Start time - 11:00 PM (IST)

2nd ODI - July 16 (Friday) | Start time - 7:00 PM (IST)

3rd ODI - July 18 (Sunday) | Start time - 11:00 PM (IST)

Edited by Ritwik Kumar