Haris Rauf takes flying catch to give Shaheen Afridi first wicket in NZ vs PAK 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf took a breathtaking catch to dismiss New Zealand’s Finn Allen in the third T20I of the five-match series. The match is being played on Friday, March 21, at Eden Park in Auckland.

The moment occurred on the fifth ball of New Zealand's opening over. Shaheen Afridi bowled a full delivery, swinging down the leg side, which Allen clipped into the air towards short fine leg. Rauf leaped to his right with an outstretched hand and spectacularly pulled off a brilliant catch, giving Afridi his first wicket.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The New Zealand opener was dismissed for a three-ball duck. Allen's wicket left the Kiwis at 3-1 after 0.5 overs.

Mark Chapman on song after Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi provide two early breakthroughs for Pakistan

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shaheen Afridi made an early impact for the visitors, dismissing Finn Allen for a duck in the first over, thanks to a brilliant fielding effort from Haris Rauf.

Tim Seifert then launched an attack in the second over, hitting Abrar Ahmed for four and two sixes. The partnership between Seifert and Mark Chapman added 40 runs off 20 balls for the second wicket, before the former was dismissed for 19 off nine by Haris Rauf.

Chapman continued to look solid, bringing up his fifty off 29 balls, marking his fourth against the Men in Green. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell contributed 17 off 11 before being dismissed by Shadab Khan. At the time of writing, New Zealand were 105-3 after 10 overs, with Mark Chapman (65) and James Neesham (2) at the crease.

Coming into this game, New Zealand had taken a 2-0 lead in the series. The hosts dominated the first match, winning by nine wickets with 59 balls to spare while chasing a modest target of 92. They followed up with another convincing victory in the second game, chasing down 136 to win by five wickets.

