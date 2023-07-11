Harmanpreet Kaur enters top 10 in ICC Women's T20I batting rankings

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur entered the top 10 list of batters in the latest Women's T20I rankings on Tuesday, July 11.

Harmanpreet guided India to a seven-wicket win in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday (July 9). She smashed six boundaries and two sixes on a spin-friendly surface in a quickfire 35-ball unbeaten 54.

The 34-year-old moved four places up the ladder to touch the joint-ranking of No.10 along with Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt. All three players have an identical rating of 627 at present.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma's economical spell of 0/14 in the same match took her to No.3 spot in the bowler's T20I rankings with 733 rating points. She also continued to hold the No.4 spot in the list of all-rounders with 395 rating points.

Smriti Mandhana, who scored 38 off 34 in the first T20I against Bangladesh, has retained her spot at No.3 in the T20I batting rankings with 728 rating points.

Suzie Bates enters top 5 in Women's T20I rankings

New Zealand women's team veteran Suzie Bates returned with knocks of 44 and 52 to help the White Ferns take an unassailable 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka in the three-match T20Is in Colombo. She jumped three spots up to No.5 in the batting rankings with rating points of 677.

Bates' teammate Amelia Kerr attained a career-high 606 rating points after two impressive innings - 34 and 33* - against Sri Lanka. The young Kiwi all-rounder climbed up two spots to No.15 in the batting rankings.

Suzie Bates now has at least one 50+ score in all ten countries/regions in which she has played a T20I:

7 in NZ
6 in ENG
3 in WI (SKN, GUY, ANT)
2 in AUS
2 in BAN
2 in SA
2 in UAE
1 in IND
1 in IRE
1 in SL

West Indies white-ball skipper Hayley Matthews saw progress in both batting and bowling departments. The 25-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer (135 runs) and leading wicket-taker (8 wickets) in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against Ireland.

Matthews climbed five spots in the batting charts at No.17 and three spots in the bowling rankings at No.7. Further, she solidified her No.2 position in the all-rounder's list with a career-best 422 rating points.

