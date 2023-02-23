Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar doubtful for India's Women's T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia: Reports

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar are reportedly in a race against time to get fit for the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia on Thursday.

According to reports from The Indian Express, both Harmanpreet and Vastrakar fell sick and were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. Although they were both discharged on the eve of the semifinal, there are doubts over their match-fitness due to the fact that they were ill.

The team management will definitely try their best to get both Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar ready for the game. If they're unable to do so, it may hand the Aussies a huge advantage even before a ball is bowled.

Harmanpreet Kaur has the ability to turn up in big games

There has been a lot of talk about Harmanpreet's form in the tournament so far as she has scored just 66 runs in four games. However, the Indian captain has shown in the past that she punches above her weight in knockout games, especially against Australia.

India only have Yastika Bhatia as a backup batter and if Harmanpreet misses out, this could be a direct swap. Pooja Vastrakar provides crucial balance with the bat as well as the ball and her absence could change the entire bowling combination. India might then have to bring in Devika Vaidya as the all-rounder.

Renuka Singh Thakur has been sensational in the tournament, but Vastrakar's absence means that she might have a new fast-bowling partner in Anjali Sarvani. It will be a bit tough for some of these players to step up immediately against arguably the best women's cricket team in the world.

India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

