Harmanpreet Kaur rises, Shafali Verma drops spots in latest ICC T20I rankings

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has gained five spots in the latest ICC women's T20I player rankings for all-rounders. Opener Shafali Verma, however, has dropped a couple of spots in the same for batters.

In the latest set of player rankings released by the ICC at the conclusion of the India-Sri Lanka T20 series, Harmanpreet has risen to joint 23rd in the all-rounders' rankings.

The skipper was declared the Player of the Series as she led the way with 92 runs and a wicket, with India defeating the hosts by a 2-1 margin.

ICC @ICC



Details bit.ly/3byhzWt Big gains of India, Sri Lanka stars in the latest update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's Player Rankings for T20IsDetails Big gains of India, Sri Lanka stars in the latest update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's Player Rankings for T20Is 📈 Details 👉 bit.ly/3byhzWt https://t.co/UweTAdBprp

Her opposite number, Chamari Athapaththu, has usurped New Zealand's Suzie Bates to occupy seventh position in the batters' rankings. Athapaththu's belligerent unbeaten 80 saw Sri Lanka salvage a consolation win in the third T20I on Monday in Dambulla.

Athapaththu is placed seventh in the all-rounders' rankings as well, having gained two spots in the chart that is headed by New Zealand's Sophie Devine.

India's Pooja Vastrakar has galloped to 35th position, having gained 16 spots, while Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari has risen to 47th spot. Deepti Sharma has retained third spot in the table after a consistent series.

Shafali Verma slips down to 5th spot in batters' rankings; Radha Yadav moves up the bowling ladder

Shafali Verma endured a modest series with the bat against Sri Lanka.

With just 53 runs across three innings, opening batter Shafali Verma has dropped two spots to fifth in the ICC women's T20I player rankings for batters. Her opening partner Smriti Mandhana has managed to retain the fourth spot.

As for the bowlers, Radha Yadav's consistent returns saw the left-arm spinner move swiftly from 20th to 13th position. Yadav picked up four wickets in the series at an average of 19.50.

The Sri Lankan duo of Oshadi Ranasinghe and Ishika Ranaweera have respectively risen to joint 26th and 47th in the player rankings for bowlers.

The list continues to be headed by England's Sophie Ecclestone, while Deepti Sharma is the highest-ranked Indian in fifth position. Pooja Vastrakar has moved up by two spots to 30th place.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will next play Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series starting Friday (July 1) in Pallekele. The series is India's first in the 50-over format since the retirement of Mithali Raj.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far