"I keep watching my videos every day" - Harmanpreet Kaur taking confidence from her 171* ahead of England series

India women's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur is taking inspiration from her old performances, including the special knock against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final, to get back to form.

Harmanpreet Kaur said on Thursday that she watches videos of all her match-winning performances every day and draws motivation from them.

India women will play three T20Is against England women from Friday (July 9), and the skipper will find herself in the spotlight. Harmanpreet Kaur has scored 36 runs in her last three ODIs and has not played a T20I since the semi-final defeat to Australia last year.

In a virtual press conference, Harmanpreet Kaur was asked whether she watches the clips of her majestic 171* to regain her confidence. In reply, she said:

"I keep watching my videos, of all the matches I have performed well whether it's a long innings or a small but match-winning one. You are right, those innings motivate you always but at the back of the mind, you know, I am someone who likes to work every day.

"What I have personally realized of late is how to get the best out of myself when I don't have enough time to prepare. This is the thing that I have learned this time. And yes, I watch my videos for sure, watch them every day... I hope they will help me during this T20 series."

Although India women lost the recently-concluded ODI series, they will take confidence from their wins in the final ODI and the last T20I against South Africa women in March.

The forthcoming three T20Is will be played in Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

"Didn't get much time to prepare" - Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur also talked about her struggles with COVID-19 and injuries that not only kept her out of the action from the South Africa series but also deprived her of some much-needed practice.

The 32-year-old said she has learned to prepare herself in less time and hoped to showcase the results in the series.

"I am someone who likes to train every day, work hard every day but because of Covid and injuries, I didn't get that much time to prepare. This is not an excuse because I am someone who needs a lot of time to prepare on the ground because at the international level you can't just come and get things easily.

"It's not that easy to face everybody's mindset here and their approach towards the game but after five innings I have understood where and how I have to improve myself and in this series you'll definitely see a new approach from me."

Harmanpreet Kaur also revealed that the India women's team struggled for basic facilities like open nets and practice matches. She, however, added that these aren't excuses, and it's only about one good knock for her to romp back to form.

"...We didn't even get a single practice game. We were also struggling for open nets. I usually prefer more open nets and practice games than nets. Because in the latter you don't get much idea, you are facing the same bowlers every day and you can't analyze your batting much.

"These are not excuses but this is the reality which I faced. But it's all about one good innings, and as soon as I get that momentum back, then I will definitely get back to form."

