Harry Brook applauds as Ibrahim Zadran celebrates his 100 in unique manner in AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed a glorious hundred in an all-important Champions Trophy fixture against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. The right-handed batter nudged a single to short mid-wicket and ran quickly to the other end to reach the three-figure mark. He also celebrated uniquely and England batter Harry Brook couldn't hold back from applauding his ton either.

The moment occurred in the 37th over bowled by Liam Livingstone as Zadran tipped the ball to mid-wicket and ran rapidly at the other end to complete the three-figure mark. The youngster seemed to have twirled his fingers and followed it up by joining his hands in celebration.

In the process, Zadran also became the first Afghanistan batter to score centuries in the World Cup Champions Trophy. He made an unbeaten 129 against Australia in the 2023 World Cup, albeit in a losing cause.

Watch the clip here:

It was Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi, who won the toss and elected to bat first, claiming that he expects the pitch to slow down as the game progresses. However, Jofra Archer dismissed Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6), Sediqullah Atal (4), and Rahmat Shah (4) cheaply, reducing them to 37/3 in the ninth over. Nevertheless, Zadran stood tall and received support from his captain Shahidi to rebuild their innings.

Ibrahim Zadran out for 177 but Afghanistan set England a daunting target

Ibrahim Zadran. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 23-year-old Ibrahim Zadran was dismissed on 177 but Afghanistan have set a stiff 326-run target to win for England in Lahore. Although Archer finished as the pick of the bowlers with three scalps, he leaked 64 in his 10 overs, including 20 off an over, as Zadran thrashed him for three consecutive boundaries.

Both teams have come into this game needing to win to keep themselves alive in the eight-team tournament. Shahidi's men lost to South Africa by 107 runs in pursuit of 316, while England failed to defend 352 against Australia as Josh Inglis' 120* triumphed Ben Duckett's 165.

A loss for either side is likely to result in their exit from this tournament.

