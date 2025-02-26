Harry Brook departs for 25 after giving a simple return catch to Mohammad Nabi during ENG vs AFG 2025 Champions Trophy clash

England batter Harry Brook departed for 25 runs after giving a straightforward return catch to off-spinner Mohammad Nabi during the 2025 Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan on Wednesday (February 26). The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is the host for the clash.

In a chase of 326, Brook arrived at the crease in the 17th over with 98/3 on the scoreboard. The England vice-captain started positively and looked in nice rhythm during his 21-ball stay at the crease. However, Harry Brook's innings was cut short in the 22nd over.

Mohammad Nabi varied his pace well and deceived Brook on the fourth ball of the over, resulting in a soft dismissal as the ball went straight into the hands of the bowler.

You can watch Harry Brook's dismissal in the video below:

Ibrahim Zadran's record-breaking knock powers Afghanistan to 325/7 in 1st innings of 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs England

After opting to bat first in the contest, Afghanistan got off to a poor start, losing three wickets with just 37 runs on the board in 8.5 overs. English pacer Jofra Archer claimed all three wickets to derail the opponents' innings.

Ibrahim Zadran then anchored the innings for Afghanistan after that by playing a responsible knock. He played watchfully at the start and took time to get set but covered for it later with exquisite stroke play.

He notched up a brilliant century and converted it into an even bigger one to script a wonderful comeback for Afghanistan. En route to 177 (146), Ibrahim hit six maximums and 12 fours before departing on the first ball of the 50th over. His efforts, coupled with contributions from Hashmatullah Shahidi (40), Azmatullah Omarzai (41), and Mohammad Nabi (40), helped the Afghan team reach a massive total of 325.

Ibrahim Zadran's 177 is now the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. England opener Ben Duckett previously held the record with his 165-run knock against Australia last Saturday.

